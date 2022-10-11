New Disturbance Over Southwest Gulf of Mexico

As of 2am EDT on October 11, a disturbance with a 40 percent chance of cyclone formation within 48 hours is looming over the Southwest Gulf of Mexico.

As of 2am EDT on October 11, a disturbance with a 40 percent chance of cyclone formation within 48 hours is looming over the Southwest Gulf of Mexico, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association’s National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The disturbance also has a 48 percent chance of cyclone formation within five days, the NHC highlights on its website. It is the only disturbance being monitored in the Atlantic by the NHC at the time of writing.

“A trough of low pressure over southeastern Mexico is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms over the Bay of Campeche and adjacent land areas,” a weather outlook note posted on the NHC website today stated.

“This system is forecast to move slowly northwestward over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico later this morning. Environmental conditions are expected to [be] conducive for some development, and a tropical depression could from within the next day or two while the system meanders over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico,” the note added.

“After that time, increasing upper-level winds are likely to hinder additional development. Regardless of formation, heavy rainfall is expected over portions of southern Mexico during the next couple of days. An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance this afternoon, if necessary,” the note continued.

At the time of writing, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) has not published a hurricane monitoring report on the weather disturbance.

Last month, the BSEE outlined that several Gulf of Mexico production platforms had been evacuated in response to Hurricane Ian. Chevron and BP revealed that they were shutting in output in response to the hurricane.

As of 5am EDT on September 28, Hurricane Ian had maximum sustained winds of 140 miles per hour and a 10 mile per hour north-northeast trajectory, according to the NHC.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com