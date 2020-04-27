New Discoveries Made in Northwest Germany

Neptune Energy has revealed that two 'important' hydrocarbon discoveries have been made northwestern Germany.

The discoveries were encountered at the Adorf Z15 gas well in the municipality of Emlichheim and the Ringe 6 oil well in the Ringe region.

Drilling of the Adorf Z15 appraisal well reached final depth of 11,482 feet in the Carboniferous formation in February and subsequent production tests indicated flow rates of up to 1,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day (gross), according to Neptune. At the Ringe 6 well, the Bentheim sandstone formation was found to be oil bearing at a depth of 4,921 feet, Neptune outlined.

“The results of these two successful wells underline the great potential for future oil and gas production in the region and will enable us to increase our production significantly,” Neptune’s Managing Director in Germany, Andreas Scheck, said in a company statement.

Neptune is the operator of the Adorf and Ringe fields. The company’s share in the Adorf Z15 and Ringe 6 wells is 66.7 percent and 45 percent, respectively. Wintershall Dea is a joint venture partner.

Last month, Neptune announced three new discoveries. One was at the Schwegenheim exploration well in the Rhine Valley, Germany, another was at the Isabella exploration well in the UK Central North Sea, and another was near the producing Gudrun field in the North Sea.

Neptune Energy is an international independent exploration and production company with a regional focus on the North Sea, North Africa and Asia Pacific, according to its website. The business was set up in 2015 by its executive chairman and founder, Sam Laidlaw, with private equity investors.

Neptune produced 143,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2019, and employed close to 1,500 people during the year, according to its 2019 annual report.

