New Development In Iran, Greece Tanker Seizure Story

A Greek court has overturned an earlier court ruling that allowed the confiscation by the United States of part of a cargo of Iranian oil on an Iranian-flagged tanker off the Greek coast, Dryad Global’s latest Maritime Security Threat Advisory (MSTA), which was published on June 13, has noted.

“The move significantly lowers tensions between Greece and Iran and subsequently lowers the risk to Greek vessels operating within the region, however it remains unclear if the U.S. or Greek governments would challenge the ruling,” Dryad stated in the MSTA.

“The reduction in risk is further predicated upon the conditional return of the Iranian cargo,” Dryad added in the MSTA.

In a previous edition of its MSTA published on May 30, Dryad Global highlighted that the IRGC detained two Greek flagged oil tankers in the Persian Gulf on May 27. The incident came against the backdrop of the seizure of the Iranian crude oil tanker anchored off the Greek Island of Evia in the Aegean Sea on May 26, the May 30 MSTA outlined, adding that Iran claimed the vessels were detained over unspecified ‘maritime violations’.

In its June 6 MSTA, Dryad Global noted that Iran’s supreme leader confirmed that IRGC forces seized two Greek oil tankers in retaliation for the U.S. confiscation of the Iranian crude aboard a tanker detained off Greece over a month ago.

Libya, West Africa, Indian Ocean, South East Asia

Looking elsewhere, Dryad’s latest MSTA highlighted that, in Libya, oil exports had been halted at the As Sidr and Ras Lanuf ports as protestors blockaded access to the port.

“This follows continuing protests and force majeures at Brega and Zeuitina port demanding that Prime Minister Dbeibah hand over power to parliament elected Prime Minister Bashagha,” Dryad stated in its latest MSTA.

“In addition, groups continue to threaten to close Hariga oil port, however, there have been no reports of official closures,” Dryad added.

In the MSTA, Dryad noted that, in Tripoli on June 10, violent clashes erupted between two groups. There were heavy exchanges of gunfire and explosions across several districts, according to the MSTA, which stated that there have been no reported casualties.

The latest MSTA also highlighted that incidents comprising robberies, approaches, boardings, firings, attacks, attempts, and hijackings were down 40 percent and 14 percent in West Africa and the Indian Ocean in 2022, compared to 2021 levels. Incidents in South East Asia were up 52 percent year on year, however, according to the MSTA.

