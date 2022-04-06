New Deal Better Protecting California Coast From Oil Spills

The BSEE has inked an MoU with California's Office of Spill Prevention and Response to better protect the state's coast from oil spills.

To strengthen collaboration and oil spill prevention and response offshore California, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) recently renewed an agreement with California’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, Office of Spill Prevention and Response (OSPR) to protect California’s coast from oil spills.

The BSEE said that the ratification of the new memorandum terminates a 1995 agreement between the two agencies. Similar agreements will be signed with other coastal states in the coming months.

The goal of the updated memorandum is to promote oil spill response planning and preparedness, maximize oil spill response efficiency, and promote the protection of human health and the environment.

Namely, the agreement will foster communication and cooperation between the parties, promote compliance with applicable regulations, optimize the use of expertise and resources, coordinate efforts concerning oil spill planning, preparedness, and response, as well as coordinate oversight and regulatory enforcement actions.

“After multiple years of work on this new agreement, the renewed MOU between BSEE and California OSPR will bolster collaboration between our agencies to ensure that offshore lessees and operators are prepared to respond to any discharge from their facilities,” said BSEE Preparedness Verification Branch Chief Bryan Rogers.

“The agreement will improve coordination and consistency in our oversight of spill preparedness for facilities seaward of the coastline that process, store, or transport oil, or other energy production-related fluids,” Rogers added.

“We remain committed to continuing our solid working relationship with the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement,” said Yvonne Addassi, Chief of Preparedness for CDFW’s Office of Spill Prevention and Response. “Such a cohesive partnership with our federal partners reduces redundancy concerning drills and exercises, facility oversight and response – and ultimately facilitates our joint mission to protect California’s coast from oil spills.”

The MOU calls for BSEE and California OSPR to cooperate in carrying out their respective regulatory responsibilities, and to identify opportunities for innovative and effective implementation of oil spill planning, preparedness, and response oversight.

Each must exercise its rulemaking responsibilities independently and per applicable laws and procedures, but the two may coordinate to the extent practicable on rulemaking initiatives.

The agreement specifically strengthens spill preparedness and response coordination between BSEE and OSPR for the offshore platforms and pipelines located in California state waters.

Approximately 809,172 barrels of oil were produced in California state waters from October 2020 to September 2021, and an additional 4,421,869 barrels of oil were transported from OCS production platforms through California state waters from August 2020 to July 2021.

