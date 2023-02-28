New Custodian for BP Statistical Review of World Energy Announced

The new “custodian” of the Statistical Review of World Energy will be the Energy Institute, BP and the Energy Institute announced in a joint statement published on Tuesday.

The joint statement described the annual Statistical Review as “the most comprehensive, objective and timely collection and analysis of global energy production, consumption and emission data”. The review has been published by BP since 1952.

From 2023 onwards, the review will continue as The Energy Institute Statistical Review of World Energy, the joint statement revealed. Rigzone asked BP and the Energy Institute if the new version of the review will be different from BP’s in any way.

Responding to the question, a BP spokesperson said, “the Stats Review will definitely continue to be published in a similar form as now (including not behind a paywall); the responsibility for producing the Stats Review is going to be taken over by the Energy Institute but BP will stay closely involved in the near term to ensure continuity”.

Also responding to the question, an Energy Institute spokesperson said, “the Statistical Review has a rich legacy thanks to BP, and therefore continuity is really important as the EI takes it forward from this year”.

“Over time what matters is that the data sets we publish keep pace with the changing energy system, that’s what BP has ensured over the past seventy years, and we’ll be doing that too,” the Energy Institute spokesperson added.

BP Chief Economist Hugely Proud of Review

In the joint statement published today, BP Chief Economist Spencer Dale said, “I’m hugely proud of the Statistical Review of World Energy, which BP has compiled and produced for over 70 years”.

“The Statistical Review has a global reputation for providing timely, objective and comprehensive data on all aspects of the energy system, and is used widely by industry, governments and societies across the world to improve their understanding of the energy system and track the latest developments,” he added.

“BP is committed to supporting the continuation of this vital source of information, which is free for users to access. The Energy Institute, as the leading, independent, professional body for energy, is the perfect new custodian. BP will work closely with the Energy Institute to handover our role in producing the Statistical Review and will continue to support and champion its role in the future,” Dale continued.

Review is a Jewel

Energy Institute President Juliet Davenport said in the joint statement, “the Statistical Review of World Energy is a jewel”.

“It’s always served a purpose way beyond BP, for professionals in our industry, for policy makers, academics and students,” Davenport added.

“We are pleased to welcome the Statistical Review to its new home at the Energy Institute, where it has a long-term, independent, free-to-access future providing the vital data and insights needed by the industry, its workforce and wider society as we accelerate the energy transition,” Davenport continued.

Energy Institute CEO Nick Wayth said, “creating a better energy future has to be led by data and evidence, so bringing the Statistical Review to the EI is a great strategic fit”.

“We are grateful to the team at BP for their continuing support during the handover and look forward to working with our new Partners at KPMG and Kearney, and the team at Heriot-Watt University. I am confident that this partnership will mean the Energy Institute Statistical Review of World Energy will go from strength to strength,” he added.

The Energy Institute describes itself as the chartered professional membership body for people who work across the world of energy. Its purpose is creating a better energy future for its members and society by accelerating a just global energy transition to net zero, according to the organization’s website.

The Energy Institute is currently hosting the International Energy Week event in London, which is scheduled to run until March 2. The event’s website describes International Energy Week 2023 as “the global conference focused on transitioning out of the geopolitical and environmental crises facing energy”.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com