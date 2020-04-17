New Corpus Christi Oil Dock Loads First Vessel

Pin Oak Corpus Christi, LLC received its first vessel Wednesday at the newly commissioned Oil Dock 14 at the Port of Corpus Christi, the Texas port authority reported.

Constructed jointly by the Port of Corpus Christi Authority and Pin Oak Terminals, the new dock can accommodate fully laden bulk liquid tankers up to Suez-max class and can load more than 40,000 barrels per hour, the port noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The port authority stated that it constructed the dock, mooring structures and dredging. It added that Pin Oak Terminals – a Dauphine Midstream LLC-Mercuria Energy Group Ltd. joint venture – installed the topside handling equipment, the storage facilities and the common carrier pipeline interconnects.

“The Port of Corpus Christi congratulates Pin Oak Terminals on the arrival of their first vessel in Corpus Christi and looks forward to a successful partnership with Pin Oak and their ownership, Dauphine and Mercuria,” remarked Sean Strawbridge, the port’s CEO. “Continuing our mission of creating value for our customers while driving economic prosperity for Texas is our obsession, particularly as we move to a post-COVID-19 recovery era.”

According to Pin Oak CEO Corey Leonard, the company aims to become a “world class multi-modal terminal company” through its capital development program with the port.

“Bringing Oil Dock 14 online for Suez-max class vessels is a key component of our strategy, and this week’s achievement marks a significant milestone in our efforts to become the premier terminal and logistics company in the South Texas market,” commented Leonard.

Port of Corpus Christi Chairman Charles W. Zahn stated the port facility will aid in restoring economic growth.

“As the Energy Port of the Americas, it is more vital now than ever that we continue to help facilitate commerce to help our nation and the rest of the world on the road to recovery,” Zahn concluded.

