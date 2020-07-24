New Committee Aims to Retain Permian Work Force

The Odessa Development Corporation has announced the formation of a new strategic advisory committee called The Permian Fuels America.

The Odessa Development Corporation (ODC) has announced the formation of a new strategic advisory committee called The Permian Fuels America (TPFA).

TPFA is focused on promoting resources to retain the current Permian basin work force and on driving collaborative industry initiatives to “permanently change the vulnerability of American oil and gas production to the manipulations of foreign entities”, the ODC outlined.

Odessan advocate and businessman Kirk Edwards will lead the committee, which was created as a direct result of the findings and recommendations of a Perryman Group report on the Permian basin energy sector. The report provided an economic impact and analysis of the factors facing the sector in the midst of global oil market fluctuations and the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The efforts to support our community at this time require significant leadership locally and nationally,” ODC Director of Economic Development, Wesley R. Burnett, said in a company statement.

“Kirk Edwards immediately came to mind as a person who has the passion, drive, commitment and professional expertise necessary for a committee such as this,” he added.

Commenting on his new position, Edwards said, “I am honored to chair this committee and am so appreciative of the committee members that have stepped up to join the effort”.

“We’ve really just started to identify and bring resources to bear that can assist individuals and businesses during this downturn,” he added.

“There is no single answer to the issues presented by the oil and gas industry’s massive oil glut complicated by the reduced demand for energy from the Covid-19 pandemic, so we are looking at everything possible from a local to a national level,” Edwards continued.

As of July 23, there have been 15 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 globally, with 619,150 deaths, according to the latest information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

