New Chief Financial Officer Takes Over At Valaris

Valaris has announced that Chris Weber started his role as SVP and Chief Financial Officer, having been appointed to the role in late May.

Offshore driller Valaris has announced that Chris Weber started his role as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, having been appointed to the role in late May.

Valaris said that Chris Weber previously served as Chief Financial Officer of Lufkin Industries, a global provider of rod lift optimization solutions, products, technologies, and services to the oil and gas industry.

Weber has also served as Chief Financial Officer of Abaco Drilling Technologies, Halliburton, and Parker Drilling Company, and held senior finance roles at Valaris predecessor companies, Ensco and Pride International.

“I am pleased to welcome Chris to the Valaris Executive Management Committee, and I look forward to working with him as we continue to build on the positive momentum we are seeing in our business. Chris’ deep industry experience further strengthens our leadership team and will help us execute our strategy of being value-driven, focused, and responsible in our decision-making to maximize shareholder value,” President and Chief Executive Officer Anton Dibowitz said.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Darin Gibbins for the exemplary job he has done during his time in the Interim CFO role. Darin has been a valuable partner to me in driving Valaris’ progress over the past year and I look forward to continuing to work with him,” Dibowitz added.

It is worth reminding that Darin Gibbins, the company’s VP of investor relations and treasurer, was named as the interim CFO after Jon Baksht stepped down from the role of executive vice president and chief financial officer in August 2021.

In May 2022, Valaris named three new members of the executive management committee. Two of them were Davor Vukadin – the company’s new Senior Vice President and General Counsel and Matt Lyne – the Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. The third was the new CFO – Chris Webber.

As for recent company news, Valaris published a fleet status report several days ago and showed all its brand-new contracts and contract extensions for its rigs.

In total, the company said it won 14 new contracts and/or contract extensions for the DS-17, DS-15, DS-10, DPS-1, DPS-1 floaters and Valaris 115, Valaris 141, Valaris 106, Valaris 122, Valaris 144, and Valaris 107 jack-ups.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com