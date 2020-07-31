New Chairman for Sapura Energy
Sapura Energy Berhad has announced the appointment of Tan Sri Dato' Seri Shamsul Azhar Abbas as its new director and non-independent non-executive chairman, effective July 30.
Abbas succeeds Tan Sri Datuk Amar Hamid Bugo, who will be retiring after being in the company for more than eight years. The new chairman is a nominee director of Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB), which, along with its associated funds, collectively owns a 40 percent stake in Sapura Energy.
Abbas is described by Sapura Energy as a “key leader” in the oil and gas industry. He worked for Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) as president and chief executive officer from 2010 to 2015, after joining the company in 1975. Abbas also led MISC Berhad as chairman in 2010 to 2011 and as president and CEO from 2004 to 2008.
“We are very privileged to have Tan Sri Shamsul, a well-respected figure in the global oil and gas industry, as our chairman,” Sapura Energy President and Group Chief Executive Officer, Tan Sri Shahril Shamsuddin, said in a company statement sent to Rigzone.
“Sapura Energy will greatly benefit from his leadership mettle, deep expertise and strategic insight, to help the company navigate forward to the next level of growth,” he added in the statement.
“Tan Sri Hamid’s wise counsel and strong network helped Sapura Energy achieve some of our key milestones in the past few years … we thank him for his commitment and unwavering support, and his legacy will continue to be part of Sapura Energy’s success,” he continued.
Sapura Energy is a leading global integrated oil and gas services and solutions provider operating across the entire upstream value chain, according to its website. The business, which is present in more than 20 countries, is headquartered in Selangor, Malaysia, Sapura Energy’s website shows.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- SLB Cutting Thousands of Jobs
- Exxon and Chevron Post Historic Losses
- Subsea Cable Firm Breaks Ground on US Headquarters
- UKCS Hits Target 3 Years Early
- New Chairman for Sapura Energy
- Total Gabon Sells Assets for up to $350MM
- OPEC+ Prepares to Pump More Oil
- Oil Set for 3rd Monthly Gain
- Investors Eye $6.5B India Refiner Privatization
- $2.1B Texas Project Undergoes Inspections
- How Many Oil Jobs Did Texas Lose in 1H?
- Trump Heads to Texas
- $4.5B Asset Sale Would Lighten Oxy Debt Load
- Rosehill Files Chapter 11
- RRC Inspecting Major New Permian Pipeline
- Oil Prices Edge Upward
- Murphy Contracts Drillship for 10 GOM Wells
- GE to Divest Baker Hughes Stake Over Three Years
- Shale Drillers Signal Bleak 2020
- Production Starts from Egypt Oil Discovery
- Schlumberger Job Cuts to Top 21,000
- Frac is Back
- Fracking Services Company Files for Chapter 11
- Study Envisions Up to 120,000 Well Reclamation Jobs
- Trump Says He Created and Saved US Oil Industry
- One-Time Heart of Shale May Never Boom Again
- Appalachia on Cusp of Energy Renaissance
- Chevron's Noble Deal Could Be New M&A Blueprint
- Oil Group Responds to New Texas Covid Rules
- $40 Could Be Magic Number for Some Oil Players