New Chairman and MD at ONGC

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has revealed that its finance director, Subhash Kumar, has assumed the additional post of chairman and managing director of the company.

Kumar, who succeeded Shashi Shanker, is described as an industry veteran with more than 36 years of experience in diverse activities across the exploration and production value chain. He first joined ONGC back in 1985 as a finance and accounts officer and has served in several different capacities.

Kumar has previously worked at ONGC Videsh, the overseas arm of ONGC, and as the chief financial officer of Mansarovar Energy Colombia Limited, a 50:50 joint venture of ONGC Videsh and Sinopec of China. He has also served as a finance director of Petronet LNG Limited and as ONGC’s chief commercial and head treasury in July 2016.

Kumar is an alumni of Panjab University Chandigarh, where he obtained his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in commerce with Gold Medal. He is said by ONGC to be a popular personality among the company’s employees, having served as an office bearer of ONGC’s officers association.

ONGC is the largest crude oil and natural gas company in India, according to its website, which notes that the business contributes around 71 percent to Indian domestic production. ONGC, which is based in New Delhi, India, was founded back in the 1950s and employs around 28,500 people, its website shows.

Around this time last year, ONGC announced that Om Prakash Singh had taken over as the company’s director of technology and field services. Succeeding Navin Chandra Pandey, Singh is as a mechanical engineer with more than 32 years of experience. ONGC noted in a statement published at the time that Singh has built a deep industry understanding and proven management experience across the technical and commercial roles he undertook during his career.

