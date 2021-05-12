New CFO at Petrofac
Petrofac Limited has announced that its chief financial officer, Alastair Cochran, has advised the board of his intention to leave and take up a new role outside the group on September 1.
The company revealed that Afonso Reis e Sousa, who is currently the group treasurer and head of tax, will succeed Cochran and be formally appointed as chief financial officer and executive director on the same date, “following an orderly transition period over the coming months”.
Sousa has been with Petrofac for eight years, joining the company as group head of structured finance. He has a background in investment banking, having begun his career with Deutsche Morgan Grenfell, and has extensive experience in corporate and project finance.
“On behalf of the company and the board I would like to thank Alastair for his tremendous contribution and personal commitment over the last five years, together with his support in recent months since my appointment as CEO,” Sami Iskander, the Petrofac group chief executive, said in a company statement.
“Alastair has pioneered our transformation back to a capital-light business and leaves Petrofac strongly positioned for efficient and effective execution as markets recover and we rebuild our order book. I wish him and his family every success in the future,” he added.
“I am also delighted to have such an excellent successor and partner in Afonso, who knows the business extremely well, has been a key member of our finance leadership team, and provides continuity at an important time as we rebalance, reshape and rebuild the business. I look forward to working with him in the years ahead,” Iskander went on to say.
Commenting on his departure, Cochran said, “the decision to leave was not an easy one”.
“I am very proud of everything we have achieved as a team during my time with the group, including the strategic and functional transformations that we have delivered,” he added.
“I leave Petrofac in very capable hands and am delighted to be handing over in the coming months to Afonso, whose skills and expertise equip him well to lead Petrofac during the next phase of its evolution. I wish Afonso, Sami and the entire team every success in the future,” Cochran continued.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
