New CEO for Canada Energy Regulator

Gitane De Silva was sworn in as the Canada Energy Regulator’s (CER) new chief executive officer earlier this week at a small ceremony at Calgary’s Central Memorial Park, the CER revealed in a statement posted on its website.

Silva has previously worked as Alberta's Senior Representative to the United States and as Deputy Minister for Alberta International and Intergovernmental Relations. Before joining the Alberta Public Service, Silva spent 12 years in Canada's Foreign Service as a specialist in Canada-U.S. relations, serving in a variety of roles. The new CER CEO has also previously served as a special advisor at TransAlta Corporation, which describes itself as Canada's largest clean electricity provider.

“I’m excited to join the CER and get to work overseeing a strong, safe and sustainable Canadian energy sector as Canada transitions to a low-carbon economy,” Silva said in an organization statement.

CER announced on July 2 that Silva had been appointed to the role of CEO. Silva, who will join the CER for a five-year term, replaced Sandy Lapointe, who served as the acting CEO of the CER for the past four months. Lapointe has transitioned back into her role as regulatory executive vice-president, which is a position she has held since May 2011.

In a government statement released back in July, Canada’s minister of natural resources, Seamus O’Regan, said Silva “is a fine choice for CEO of the Canada Energy Regulator”.

“Her wealth of experience and knowledge will greatly benefit the CER as it continues to do great work for Canadians, our energy industries and the environment,” O’Regan added in the statement.

The CER oversees how energy moves in Canada, according to its website. The organization is in charge of keeping watch over the companies operating oil and gas pipelines and electrical powerlines that cross a national, provincial or territorial border, its website notes.

