New CEO at Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited

Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited revealed Wednesday that Jose Luis Munoz has taken up the position of chief executive officer at the company.

Munoz replaces Bill Dunnett, who had been in the position since 2015. Dunnett stepped down as planned following the end of his contract on March 31, the company outlined.

“I am very pleased to be taking up the position of CEO,” Munoz said in a company statement.

“We are facing significantly more challenging conditions today, of course, than when my appointment was confirmed earlier this year. My first priority will be to ensure the continued health and safety of all Repsol Sinopec personnel, and of the many contractors who support our operations,” he added.

“In due course I look forward to developing the considerable potential of this business. I know from direct recent experience just how capable and resilient the Repsol Sinopec team is and it will be my pleasure to work with them and with all our stakeholders to ensure we generate continued value from our North Sea portfolio for many years to come,” the new Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited CEO continued.

Munoz is originally from Salamanca, Spain, and holds academic qualifications from the universities of Leon, Limerick, IESE-ISE, Instituto de Empresa and IEB.

Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited is an oil and gas exploration and production company operating in the North Sea. Based in Aberdeen, Scotland, the business holds interests in 48 fields, 38 of which it operates, on the UK Continental Shelf. Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited has 11 offshore installations, ten of which are fixed and one of which is floating, and two onshore terminals.

The company is a joint venture between Repsol and Sinopec. Previously called Talisman Sinopec Energy UK Limited, the business was re-named Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited in July 2016.

