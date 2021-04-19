New CCO at Maersk Supply Service

Maersk Supply Service revealed Monday that, from May 1, Jonas Munch Agerskov, the company's current head of renewables, will take over the role of chief commercial officer.

The move follows Carsten Gram Haagensen’s decision to retire to pursue a career outside the maritime industry, Maersk Supply Service outlined. Agerskov has worked for Maersk Supply Service since 2012 in various roles and has been instrumental in establishing several recent strategic partnerships, the company noted. As part of his new role, Agerskov will be part of Maersk Supply Service’s senior management team and will report to the company’s chief executive officer, Steen S. Karstensen.

Haagensen has been with Maersk since 2006 and began working as the CCO of Maersk Supply Service in December 2016. The outgoing CCO is said to have played a key role in increasing customer focus at the company.

“With Jonas, Maersk Supply Service gets a CCO that knows the company from the inside and can bring fresh eyes to our commercial department,” Karstensen said in a company statement.

“He has demonstrated that he is excellent at building strong partnerships and picking up trends in the industry. Many of our key customers are expanding into offshore renewable industries, so with Jonas heading some of our key renewables projects and our commercial department, I am confident that we can strengthen synergies that accelerate our green transition and support our customers’ journey,” Karstensen added in the statement.

Agerskov said, “it is central for our strategy in Maersk Supply Service to always search for new ways to increase the value we add to our customers’ long-term success”.

“With our solutions offerings, expansion into the renewable industries and decarbonization efforts, we have an even stronger value proposition that aligns with many of our key customers’ agenda. I look forward to continuing to offer safe and efficient operations and deepening our many good customer relationships,” he added.

Last month, Maersk Supply Service revealed that it had appointed Philippe Kavafyan as a new member of its board of directors. Kavafyan is a former chief executive officer of MHI Vestas Offshore Wind. In February this year, Maersk Supply Service revealed that it had appointed Michael Koefoed as its new chief financial officer.

Maersk Supply Service provides marine services and integrated solutions to the energy sector worldwide. The company describes itself as a market leader in deepwater services such as anchor handling in ultra-deep water, mooring installations, rig moves, and the transportation of equipment to drilling rigs and production units.

