New App Details All North Sea Energy Resources

The UK Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) has worked with The Crown Estate (TCE) and Crown Estate Scotland (CES) to create a new interactive mapping app which reveals the location of every energy-related site in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS).

Described by the OGA as game-changing, the organization says the app is expected to bring real benefits for exploration and the search for carbon storage locations. The app lists over 60 in-construction or active wind, wave and tidal sites on the UKCS as well as recently awarded CCS licenses and 489 petroleum licenses. It is automatically updated as new information is logged and marks the first time that the locations of all oil and gas and renewables sites have been presented together.

“This app will be a valuable tool for the energy industry both today and in the coming years,” Nic Granger, the OGA’s director of corporate, said in an organization statement.

“It is a significant addition to the digital services we already offer through our data center,” Granger added.

Adrian Fox, the head of offshore assets at TCE, said, “we are delighted to be working in partnership with the OGA on this digital project, making it easier for customers to view vital data about existing offshore infrastructure, which will support the co-ordinated growth of the renewable energy sector”.

Sian Wilson, the senior development manager at CSE, said, “we are really pleased that this information is now accessible in one place”.

“At a critical time in the path to net zero and blue economy growth, this simple to use app makes data and information available which will help decision makers and developers alike,” Wilson added.

The OGA’s role is to regulate, influence and promote the UK oil and gas industry in order to maximize the economic recovery of the UK’s oil and gas resources, while also supporting the move to net zero carbon by 2050, according to its website.

