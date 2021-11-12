New Alliance Looking To Set Oil And Gas Production End Date

A new global alliance was formed during the COP26 summit looking to phase-out of oil and gas production to align with Paris Agreement goals.

At the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, 11 national and subnational governments led by Costa Rica and Denmark announced the launch of the Beyond Oil & Gas Alliance or BOGA for short, which will seek to deliver a managed and just transition away from oil and gas production.

According to its statement, BOGA is a first-of-its-kind alliance of governments determined to set an end date for their oil and gas exploration and extraction and curtail new licensing or undertake other significant measures that contribute to the joint goal of aligning oil and gas production with the objectives of the Paris Agreement.

Members of the alliance are Costa Rica, Denmark, France, Greenland, Ireland, Quebec, Sweden, and Wales as core members while California, New Zealand, and Portugal are associate members. Italy joined as a “friend” of BOGA.

Co-chaired by Costa Rica and Denmark, BOGA will leverage momentum from first movers and create an international community of practice that can support governments in delivering their commitment to a managed phase-out of oil and gas production.

“The Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance raises the bar from climate action. If we want to address the climate crisis, we need a managed but decisive phase-out of oil and gas production. I am delighted that new members are joining forces with Costa Rica and Denmark to set a date for the end of fossil fuel production. We invite other national and subnational governments to join BOGA and align their oil and gas production with the goals of the Paris Agreement”, said Andrea Meza, Minister of Environment and Energy of Costa Rica.

“Science has made it clear - the fossil era needs to come to an end. This is why Denmark has set an end date for oil and gas production. And why we are building this alliance of countries willing to step up to the plate. BOGA will help to spur momentum for countries to phase out their production of oil and gas while creating a clean energy economy”, says Danish Climate Minister Dan Jørgensen.

Denmark announced last December that it would cancel all future licensing rounds for new oil and gas exploration and production permits in the Danish part of the North Sea and end existing production by 2050. In 2019, Denmark was the EU’s second-largest producer after the UK.

The founding members all signed up to the BOGA Declaration pledging to support a socially just and equitable global transition to align oil and gas production with the objectives of the Paris Agreement.

This will be followed up by concrete action, with core members committing to end new concessions, licensing, or leasing rounds and to set a Paris-aligned date for ending oil and gas production.

Also, two other governments this week joined forces to curb climate change and accelerate the global transition. The two countries in question, despite all their differences, are the United States and China.

They announced that the two would be working together in the 2020s and pursue efforts to hold the global average temperature increase to well below 2 degrees Celsius and to pursue efforts to limit it to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

As COP 26 is closing on Friday, there is one more thing people are still expecting – a document that includes decisions and resolutions that build on the Paris Agreement.

An initial draft of the document has already been released including a call to speed up the phasing out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels. Another draft was published on November 12 calling for the acceleration of the phaseout of “unabated coal power and of inefficient subsidies for fossil fuels” but the final version of the document is still to be released.

