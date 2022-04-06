New Administrator Confirmed for USA Energy Body

The proposal was received in the Senate and referred to the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources back in January.

The U.S. Senate has confirmed, via voice vote, Joseph F. DeCarolis of North Carolina to be the administrator of the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The proposal was received in the Senate and referred to the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources back in January and considered by the Senate on March 31. DeCarolis takes over from Stephen Nalley, who became Acting Administrator of the EIA on January 20, 2021. Nalley was appointed Deputy Administrator of the EIA on May 27, 2018.

DeCarolis is a professor and university faculty scholar in the department of civil, construction, and environmental engineering at North Carolina State University. His research is said to address energy issues at the intersection of engineering, economics, and public policy. Prior to joining NC State, DeCarolis was an environmental scientist within the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Research and Development, where his research examined the air quality impacts of future energy system development.

“I am so grateful to the Senate for confirming Joseph DeCarolis to serve as EIA Administrator,” U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said in a government statement.

“Now more than ever, Americans need timely, relevant, and accurate information about the U.S. energy sector. Joseph’s deep technical expertise and prior government service make him the perfect fit for this role, especially as he shepherds new efforts at the EIA to model immense growth and opportunities in clean energy and zero-carbon technologies,” Granholm added in the statement.

“I am thrilled that he’s willing to serve the American people once again, and we’re so excited to welcome him to DOE [Department of Energy],” Granholm continued.

In a statement posted on his Twitter page, DeCarolis said he was “incredibly honored to lead the amazing team at EIA”.

I'm incredibly honored to lead the amazing team at @EIAgov. Given the complex and evolving energy challenges we face as a nation, EIA data and non-partisan analysis have never been more important. https://t.co/sVFIRWXYwm — Joe DeCarolis (@jfdecarolis) April 1, 2022

In a separate Tweet, Jeremiah Johnson, an associate professor at NC State, said DeCarolis is going to be an incredible EIA Administrator.

Woo-hoo! @jfdecarolis is going to be an incredible EIA Administrator. We will miss him NC State and the OEO Project

cc: @NCStateCCEE @OEO_Energy https://t.co/5Fclb2PXXq — Jeremiah Johnson (@JXJohnson) March 31, 2022

The EIA collects, analyzes, and disseminates independent and impartial energy information to promote sound policymaking, efficient markets, and public understanding of energy and its interaction with the economy and the environment, according to the EIA’s website.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com