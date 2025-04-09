NeuVentus Secures Liquids, Gas Storage Permits for Texas Caverns

The TRU Hub facilities under development are composed of 12 permitted salt cavern wellbore locations, solution-mining equipment and interconnecting pipelines.

Austin, Texas-based NeuVentus, LLC said its subsidiary has received permits to create and operate 12 salt caverns for storage of a variety of gases and liquids, including natural gas, hydrogen and natural gas liquids, at its Texas Reliability Underground Hub (TRU Hub) salt cavern storage project.

TRU Hub is a greenfield salt cavern storage facility located in the heart of the Moss Bluff salt dome in southern Liberty County, Texas. The TRU Hub facilities under development are composed of 12 permitted salt cavern wellbore locations, solution-mining equipment and interconnecting pipelines.

The final order received from the Railroad Commission of Texas provides for eight gas caverns, including natural gas and hydrogen, under Texas Statewide Rule 97, and four liquids caverns, including natural gas liquids (NGLs), under Texas Statewide Rule 95, NeuVentus said in a news release.

The company said the project equates to a potential fully built total working capacity across all of TRU Hub's 12 permitted caverns of up to approximately 96 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas, 100,000 metric tons of hydrogen, 128 million barrels of natural gas liquids, or some combination thereof.

The initial phase of development will include two natural gas caverns, each of which is permitted for up to 14,000,000 barrels of cavern volume apiece, equating to approximately 10 Bcf of working capacity each and a total of 20 Bcf of natural gas working capacity, the company said.

Each of the two caverns in the initial phase has a permitted maximum daily injection rate of approximately 2.5 Bcf per day. TRU Hub's initial phase also includes a large-diameter natural gas pipeline header with excellent interconnectivity with up to 12 natural gas pipelines, including some of the largest interstate and Texas intrastate transmission arteries.

NeuVentus said it plans to initiate marketing efforts and engagement with potential customers for the TRU Hub in the near future.

"We are facing a defining moment in the North American energy system and particularly in natural gas infrastructure," NeuVentus CEO Sam Porter said. "TRU Hub's prime location and excellent interconnectivity in the heart of the Gulf Coast, combined with the inherent flexibility of high-turn salt cavern storage, position TRU Hub exceptionally well to meet the moment and ensure that LNG [liquefied natural gas], power, datacenter, industrial and petrochemical demand growth does not come at the expense of reliability”.

NeuVentus, a subsidiary of Lotus Infrastructure Partners, describes itself as a privately-owned, developer-owner-operator of pipeline transportation and storage projects.

Lotus Infrastructure said it specializes in infrastructure investments including renewable power generation, battery storage, renewable and low-carbon fuels, electric transmission, thermal power, and midstream and downstream assets. The partnership said it has raised in excess of $3 billion of equity capital and has executed transactions totaling more than $8 billion in enterprise value, inclusive of approximately $2.8 billion in enterprise value related to the development and construction of renewable assets. Its focus includes development, construction, operations, acquisition and financing.

