Net-zero Tech Funding Competition Launched In UK

The Net Zero Technology Centre has launched its 2022 Open Innovation Program aimed at developing and deploying technologies that will reduce offshore emissions, accelerate clean energy production, and enable the delivery of the UK’s net-zero ambitions.

The Centre said that the 2022 program will feature two funding competitions - the first opening on March 16 and the second scheduled for October.

Businesses from across the globe can apply for a share of around $9.2 million available in the first competition, with a maximum of $1.3 million to be awarded to each successful project.

The projects must support the transition towards net-zero with an obligation of trialing and deploying technology within the UK continental shelf. As well as funding, the projects will also gain access to data, facilities, and technical expertise from the industry.

Seven technology focus areas have been identified for the first competition – carbon capture, utilization, and storage; hydrogen and clean fuels; renewables and energy storage; zero-emissions power; venting and flaring; integrity management; and late-life and decommissioning.

Digital and data architecture, smart assets, and field automation will be included in the technology focus areas within the second $4 million funding competition due for launch in October.

“The launch of the 2022 Open Innovation Program marks an update to our funding model, moving from an open call for ideas to two funding competition windows with specific technology focus areas,” Myrtle Dawes, Solution Centre Director at the Net Zero Technology Centre, said.

“Following COP26, we need to urgently focus on accelerating the delivery of technologies that will secure our net-zero ambitions. Our updated funding model will allow us to concentrate on specific technology gaps to develop and commercialize the innovative technologies that are currently in the prototype and demonstration phase and ultimately drive the huge leaps in clean energy innovation that will deliver our 2050 emission reduction targets,” he added

“Accelerating efforts to reach net-zero is a priority for this Scottish Government, which is providing $118 million funding to the Net Zero Technology Centre through the Aberdeen City Region Deal. This funding competition will help the energy sector develop and deploy the innovative technologies required to achieve a just transition for Scotland,” Scottish Government Economy Secretary Kate Forbes added.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for businesses to work with the world-leading Net Zero Technology Centre to develop their ideas for the future of our energy sector. The UK Government is investing in the center as part of our broader package of support for the North Sea transition, to help the region's energy industry cut emissions by 50 percent by 2030. This will help bring prosperity and jobs to communities across the region by attracting investment in new facilities, skills, and technologies," UK Government Minister for Scotland Iain Stewart stated.

