Netmore Acquires Arson Metering

Netmore Group AB has acquired Arson Metering, a Spanish innovator in remote meter reading and the smart management of water and gas supply networks, strengthening its position in Europe.

Arson Metering specializes in remote reading technologies, operating in over 200 municipalities across Spain, Italy, France and Greece, Netmore noted. It manages over 500,000 water and gas meters, with a backlog of about 350,000, Netmore said.

"Acquiring Arson Metering is another transformative step for Netmore as we expand our ability to provide end-to-end solutions for utility automation and modernization across the globe", Ove Anebygd, CEO of Netmore, said.

"Together, we’ll help municipalities and utilities tackle pressing challenges like water scarcity, leakage, and resource constraints, delivering measurable value to customers and communities", he said.

"For our customers, this means enhanced connectivity to manage water and gas networks, while opening the door to global markets for Arson Metering's products and services, now backed by Netmore’s extensive infrastructure and expertise", Amador Martínez, CEO at Arson Metering, said.

"As a Netmore company, Arson Metering will continue to operate from our headquarters in Bilbao, maintaining a commitment to service that has always characterized it".

Arson Metering's portfolio includes several platforms for utility management. The Metering Control Centre is a dedicated hub for monitoring and analyzing meters to proactively detect anomalies and diagnose network issues for both customers and installation partners, Netmore noted.

Its universal remote meter reading platform, AquaCity Platform, integrates major smart meter brands for real-time monitoring and data analysis in urban water management. Complementing this is the GasCity Platform, a smart gas management solution providing automated valve control, anomaly detection, and energy efficiency to ensure safety, optimize billing, and deliver data for gas distributors, Netmore said.

