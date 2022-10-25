Net Zero Technology Services Launched

The Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) has announced the launch of its Net Zero Technology Services business.

The new offering will provide the energy industry and investors with insights and foresight on current and emerging net zero technologies, helping organizations leverage technology to navigate and accelerate their journey to net zero.

NZTC was created in 2017 as part of the Aberdeen City Region Deal (ACRD), with £180 million of UK and Scottish government funding to be the go-to technology center for the North Sea energy industry. Since its inception, the Centre has been at the forefront of technology development and deployment, securing its reputation as a visionary and pioneer in disruptive innovation. The strategy to creating an independent commercial business, exclusive of ACRD funding, builds on the Centre’s extensive success and provides an additional source of funding to the overall innovation activities of NZTC.

Two new solutions are introduced with the launch, Technology Roadmapping and Technology Due Diligence. The Technology Roadmapping solution provides organizations with high carbon emitting plants and assets unmatched insight and foresight into proven, emerging, and future technologies across zero emissions power, zero routine flaring, venting, and fugitive emissions. It determines which innovative technologies can be adopted and deployed across assets to help achieve decarbonization goals.

Technology Due Diligence provides insight to help investors make better technology investment decisions; ascertaining the legitimacy of technology, its true technology readiness level, gaps in readiness and scalability, and how investable it is.

The new solutions are already being actively used by industry and investors, with several successful pilots, underway and Technology Due Diligence scopes delivered.

“This is an exciting time for NZTC as we expand our offering and capability with the launch of Net Zero Technology Services and its associated solutions. We’re responding to market demand with organizations asking for specific technology innovation insight. For industry, decarbonizing operations and understanding the viability and readiness of technology is complex. We break that complexity down helping asset owners leverage technology and investors take the guesswork and risk out of their next technology investment. We’re immersed in innovation and technology trends and with this brings unmatched insights,” Luca Corradi, director of Net Zero Technology Services, said.

“Today’s launch is a significant achievement for NZTC as we evolve our strategy and operating model to encompass a much broader service offering. Providing organizations with insight which will be invaluable to their operations and investment decisions, our new Technology Services business builds on the extensive expertise NZTC has developed and honed over the last five years,” Colette Cohen, CEO of the Net Zero Technology Centre, added.

“The Net Zero Technology Centre is playing an important role in the transition to an affordable net zero energy industry. Today’s launch marks an important milestone in the center’s development, reflecting its growing reputation and connections within the energy sector. It demonstrates NZTC's potential to continue making an impact beyond the Aberdeen City Region Deal, from which it has received £90 million in Scottish Government investment,” Scottish Government Business Minister Ivan McKee stated.

"It's been fantastic to see innovative and affordable technology solutions developed and deployed by Net Zero Technology Centre over the last five years, taking us a step closer to the delivery of a net-zero economy. The launch of these new services shows the importance of the UK Government’s £90 million investment in accelerating energy transition while bringing new jobs to the region in the long term," UK Government Minister for Scotland David Duguid concluded.

