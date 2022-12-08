Net Zero Technology Centre Chooses New Board Member
The Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) has appointed former Scottish Government Director-General for Economy Liz Ditchburn to its board as a Non-Executive Director.
Drawing on over three decades of experience in UK civil service and devolved administrations, Ditchburn has an extensive career as a public sector leader and senior policy maker, holding a range of positions working to integrate economic, social, and environmental change.
Most recently, she was the Director General for Economy for the Scottish Government, leading on all aspects of the economy and the drive towards net zero in Scotland. Notably, Ditchburn played a key part in the establishment of the Scottish National Investment Bank.
The newly picked Non-Executive Director currently sits on the Board of Trustees for Nesta, a UK-based innovation foundation which holds a focus on accelerating the UK’s transition to a low-carbon economy by cutting UK household emissions.
In her new position on the NZTC Board, Ditchburn will work with CEO Colette Cohen and Chair Martin Gilbert to shape the overall strategic direction and long-term success of the Net Zero Technology Centre, as it continues to accelerate net zero through the development and deployment of technology.
“I am thrilled to be joining the Net Zero Technology Centre board as a non-executive director. The pace of change towards net zero needs to increase significantly if we are to have a chance of avoiding the most damaging global temperature increases.”
“NZTC has already achieved so much in its first six years and has proven its ability to accelerate change through technology. I look forward to working with the brilliant NZTC team and board as we map out the next period,” Ditchburn said.
“We’re delighted to welcome Liz to the NZTC Board at a particularly exciting time for NZTC as we continue to evolve and grow. Liz’s wider perspective, and passion for net zero and innovation, will provide the Centre with valuable strategic advice and guidance to help us achieve our ambitions,” Colette Cohen added.
