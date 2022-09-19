Neste Oyj Starts Strategic Review to End Refining in Finland
Neste Oyj, Finland’s only oil refiner, has begun studying how it will end the processing of crude in the Nordic country by the middle of the next decade.
The world’s biggest maker of renewable diesel said its refinery in Porvoo, which already makes biofuels, would undergo a transformation starting with the co-processing of both renewable and circular feedstock, according to a statement. A spokeswoman contacted by Bloomberg News verified the statement.
The transition could continue with retrofits of existing units at a later stage and the targeted transformation would lead to a discontinuation of crude oil refining in Porvoo in the mid-2030s, the company said. It will also continue to actively study opportunities of green hydrogen at the site.
Neste is seen as somewhat of a pioneer in the oil industry having made its first investment in renewable diesel -- a product made entirely from renewable raw materials -- as early as 2005. After initially being unprofitable, the product overtook traditional oil products as the company’s main profit driver in 2018. The refiner is also processing sustainable aviation fuel from waste and makes renewable polymers and chemicals.
Porvoo’s track record of making fuel from crude goes back to 1965. Neste previously ran another small refinery in Finland, but shuttered the Naantali plant in southwestern Finland last year.
Becoming a pure-play renewables company would require “significant investments over the coming decade,” Neste said, adding that any such investment decisions would be taken as the planning progresses.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- GE Barred From Selling Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbine In US
- Top Headlines: Oil Futures Signal Death Cross and More
- New Shell CEO Is a Smart Diplomat
- Potential Railway Strike Impact Underscores USA Energy Security Weakness
- Latest Oil Market Reports Show Broad Balance Agreement
- Asian LNG Buyers Cannot Compete With European Demand
- Big Oil Companies Are Greenwashing, Congress Committee Says
- Siemens, Shell Advancing Highly Efficient Energy Solutions
- Schlumberger And Cognite Form Strategic Data Solutions Partnership
- GOM Lease Sale 257 Reinstatement Reaction
- GE Barred From Selling Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbine In US
- Top Headlines: Oil Futures Signal Death Cross and More
- Inflation Reduction Act May Become a Misnomer
- Shell Names New CEO
- Diesel Margins Tank
- Onshore Crude Oil Inventories Seem to be at Inflection Point
- Morgan Stanley, UBS Analysts Cut Oil Outlooks
- New Shell CEO Is a Smart Diplomat
- Oil Demand Gets Fuel Switching Boost
- Potential Railway Strike Impact Underscores USA Energy Security Weakness
- California Declares Grid Emergency
- Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
- Oil Futures Signal Death Cross
- Russia Gives Power Burn a Whole New Meaning
- Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
- USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015
- Recession Playbook May Not Work on Oil This Time
- Diesel Pinch Looms
- Neptune Makes Third Discovery Near Gjoa Field
- Emergency Declared After BP Refinery Fire