NESR Bags $300MM Fracturing Deal from Aramco
National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ: NESR) has announced that it has been awarded one of the “major” contracts for integrated rig-less stimulation and testing services in Saudi Arabia.
NESR noted that the contracts are for a total period of three years, with an option for a further extension of two years, and are worth approximately $300 million, covering fracturing, testing, wireline, coiled tubing, slickline services and all associated chemistry, logistics and site services to conduct these operations.
“We were the first national service provider in the region to successfully execute multiple integrated stimulation projects across the region and we are extremely proud to have been selected among a short list of service providers for this flagship fracturing award,” NESR CEO and Chairman Sherif Foda said in a company statement.
“We look forward to delivering innovative processes and technologies to take this project to the next level as our client leads the way in technology adoption and efficiency. In addition, we look forward to working closely with Saudi Aramco, in line with their net-zero and sustainability goals, to minimize the carbon footprint of these operations, introduce breakthrough zero liquid discharge technologies to recycle the produced water, and to provide minerals and freshwater not only to the operations but to the community around us,” Foda added in the statement.
“It is always a pleasure to work closely with Saudi Aramco not only as the world’s most reliable energy provider but also as a world class technology incubator and adopter of disruptive innovations,” Foda went on to say.
Aramco made no mention of the NESR deal on its website. Rigzone asked Aramco for comment on the deal but the company declined the request.
NESR’s latest deal is one of several announced by the company this year. Earlier in April, the company revealed that it had been awarded an integrated production services contract from Cairn Oil & Gas in India and in March, NESR announced that it had been awarded one of the “major” contracts for cementing services in Abu Dhabi from ADNOC.
Back in February, NESR revealed that it had been awarded one of the “major” contracts for testing services in Abu Dhabi from ADNOC Onshore and in January, NESR announced multiple contract awards commencing in 2022 and evenly split between production and drilling and evaluation segments in North Africa countries.
Founded in 2017, NESR describes itself as one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the Middle East, North Africa and Asia Pacific regions. The company has over 5,000 employees, representing more than 60 nationalities in over 15 countries, according to its website.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
