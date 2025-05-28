NesmaKent Bags PMC Contract from Aramco

The contract will launch the first phase of the National Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Champion Initiative.

The joint venture between Nesma & Partners and Kent plc, NesmaKent Energy Company, has signed a deal with Aramco to start the first phase of the National Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) Champion Initiative. This marks the joint venture’s first project management consultancy (PMC) contract, Kent said in a media release.

The inaugural project will focus on enhancing water handling facilities in the South Ghawar Area, helping Aramco sustain crude oil production and meet its maximum sustainable capacity targets. NesmaKent’s role will be to optimize the process and ensure minimal operational disruptions.

Kent noted that Aramco’s National EPC Champion Program was launched to support a growing, sustainable national economy by creating jobs and contributing to Saudi Arabia’s GDP.

Kent said this initiative will significantly enhance project value by streamlining the transition from the Design Basis Scoping Paper to the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) stage. This integrated approach reduces traditional bidding periods, enabling earlier planning and execution of critical activities, which in turn boosts scheduling efficiency and accelerates project delivery, it said.

The joint venture will accelerate knowledge transfer and help develop the national workforce by offering comprehensive training programs and initiatives that advance Saudization and in-kingdom value addition, Kent said.

NesmaKent will also support sustainability initiatives, including renewable energy ventures and responsible resource management, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030's environmental sustainability goals, and boosting local supply chain efficiency by integrating regional capabilities to foster economic diversification within Saudi Arabia's industrial sector, Kent said.

“With a combination of local market knowledge and world-class engineering expertise, we are not only delivering projects but actively shaping the future of Saudi Arabia’s energy sector”, Ahmad Hamadah, General Manager at NesmaKent, said.

