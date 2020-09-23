NES and Fircroft Combine

NES Global Talent has revealed that it will combine with the Fircroft Group.

The combined company, which has operations in 45 countries, will be known as NES Fircroft and will offer clients, contractors and consultants extensive breadth, reach and depth of sector expertise, according to NES.

NES Fircroft will be led by chief executive officer Tig Gilliam. Fircroft’s chief executive officer Johnathan Johnson will join the NES executive team as an executive director alongside Simon Coton (chief operating officer) and Stephen Buckley (chief financial officer). Johnson will also join with the current NES board members to make up the new NES Fircroft Board.

“I am so proud of what this NES team has accomplished over the last few years as we have grown and diversified our services and end markets,” Gilliam said in a company statement.

“I am delighted to now welcome the Fircroft team to NES’s growing family. Offering the very best solutions for our clients and career opportunities for our contractors and consultants requires scale and deep expertise,” Gilliam added.

“Bringing the NES and Fircroft teams together delivers on these requirements and will further strengthen and support our values of service, client focus, compliance and safety,” Gilliam continued.

Commenting on the combination, Johnson said, “this is a really exciting time in Fircroft’s history, to join forces with NES Global Talent and create a single, unified business to compete at the highest level”.

“Our combined businesses will significantly extend our geographic footprint, strengthen our client and contractor network, increase our participation in key end markets and harness the specialist skills, knowledge and expertise of our combined teams,” he added.

NES describes itself as a global leader in engineering and technical resource solutions operating in the oil and gas, power, renewables, chemicals, life sciences and mining sectors. Fircroft describes itself as a global technical and engineering workforce solutions provider spanning the oil and gas, chemicals, ICT, energy, renewables, mining, automotive and construction sectors.

