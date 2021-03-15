Neptune's Europe Activities Support 11,000+ Jobs

Neptune Energy revealed Monday that its European activities supported 11,400 jobs and contributed $2.1 billion gross value added last year.

An economic impact analysis from Oxford Economics quantified the direct impact Neptune has on the UK, Norway, Germany, and the Netherlands through Neptune’s operations, the indirect impact generated through its supply chain, and the induced impact due to spending by Neptune staff and suppliers’ staff. The analysis showed that, in the UK, the company contributed $459 million to the country’s GDP and supported 4,160 jobs. For every Neptune employee in the UK, around 20 jobs were said to be supported elsewhere in the domestic economy, “primarily due to Neptune’s spend on capital goods and services”.

In Norway, Neptune contributed $1 billion to the country’s GDP and supported 1,840 jobs and in the Netherlands, the company contributed $343 million to Dutch GDP and supported 1,670 jobs, the analysis revealed. In Germany, Neptune was said to have contributed $296 million to German GDP and supported 3,730 jobs. Since it was formed in 2018, Neptune has contributed an average of $2.5 billion to the four European countries’ GDP every year, the analysis outlined.

“As economies start to recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, investment will be the cornerstone,” Jim House, the chief executive officer of Neptune Energy, said in a company statement.

“Not only does investment put supply chains to work, but it also supports direct and indirect employment,” he added.

“As our significant capital investment program continues into 2021, we expect to sustain our positive economic contribution, which will provide more opportunities for more people throughout the communities in which we work,” House went on to say.

Pete Collings, Oxford Economics’ director of economic impact consulting in Europe, said, “2020 was an extremely challenging year for the European economy with the Covid-19 pandemic”.

“Yet, the impact of Neptune’s activities has remained significant, extending well beyond its core function of producing energy,” he added.

“Our research clearly demonstrates the significant contribution that a successful company can make to the economy and to the labour market,” Collings continued.

