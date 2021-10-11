Neptune Works With Sheltersuit UK

Neptune Energy has funded the supply of 300 shelterbags and 50 sheltersuits to support the homeless in London and Aberdeen.

Neptune Energy has revealed that it is working with Sheltersuit UK to help hundreds of homeless people across the UK stay warm this winter.

The company has funded the supply of 300 shelterbags and 50 sheltersuits to support the homeless in London and Aberdeen. The shelterbags and suits will be divided among homeless charities in both cities, including Aberdeen Cyrenians, Neptune Energy noted.

“Sheltersuit UK is a fantastic organization which provides vital support to homeless people across the world by providing for one of their most basic needs – shelter,” Neptune Energy’s head of environmental, social and governance, Kate Niblock, said in a company statement.

“We’re proud to be able to partner with Sheltersuit UK to enable them to increase the support they provide in London and Aberdeen this winter,” Niblock added in the statement.

Commenting on the collaboration, a spokesman for Sheltersuit UK said, “we are deeply grateful to Neptune Energy for their generous support”.

“This intervention will in the short term transform the lives of many homeless persons and will undoubtedly save some … Winter in Aberdeen can be very severe, and the unfortunate few who are still sleeping outside need all the protection that they can get. Neptune’s donation will help us to provide this protection,” the spokesperson went on to say.

The sheltersuit is described as a wind and waterproof jacket with an optional sleeping bag attachment to provide immediate shelter. The shelterbag is a portable, sheltered bed that rolls up into a bag. It is waterproof, lightweight, easy to handle and has an extra compartment for some personal items, Sheltersuit’s website notes.

Sheltersuit is a non-profit organization that creates products to protect homeless people from the elements. Neptune Energy is an independent global exploration and production company with operations across the North Sea, North Africa and Asia Pacific.

Back in August, Neptune Energy was awarded silver medal status from environment, social and governance (ESG) ratings organization EcoVadis. In February, Neptune Energy donated 50 laptops to support online learning for pupils at two London schools, following reports of a major shortage of computer equipment for schoolchildren. In December last year, the company announced a new partnership with worldwide humanitarian landmine clearance organization the HALO Trust and in November 2020 it pledged its support to tackle mental health and youth unemployment issues across the UK and beyond.

