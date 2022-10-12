Neptune To Triple Production From Romerberg Oil Field
The State Mining Authority for Rhineland-Palatinate has approved the increase of the production limit at Neptune Energy's Römerberg oil field in the Rhine Valley, south-western Germany
Oil and gas company Neptune Energy said that the approval would enable the firm to increase oil production by up to three times the current limit of 3,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
Neptune will continue working with its license partner to progress plans for new wells and surface facility upgrades.
“The decision comes at a crucial time for Germany’s domestic energy security and supports Neptune Energy’s investment strategy for the Römerberg field and its wider German business portfolio,” the company stated.
“The decision by the mining authority enables Neptune to mature our full-field development plans for the Römerberg oil field, including significant investment in surface facilities to support higher production rates, upgrade water treatment and reduce emissions associated with flaring. We are committed to further developing the Römerberg oil field and to increasing production capacity over the coming years, while continuing to contribute secure supplies of domestic energy for Germany,” Neptune Energy’s Managing Director in Germany Andreas Scheck said.
The company has been working for more than six years on the application to increase the field production limit at Römerberg, which included a comprehensive environmental impact assessment and public consultation.
The company is currently drilling the ninth production well on the field, which is due to come on stream in the fourth quarter of this year. The Römerberg oil field was discovered in 2003 and production began in 2007.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
