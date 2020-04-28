Neptune Starts Fenja Drilling Campaign

Neptune Energy announced Tuesday that its drilling campaign on the Fenja field offshore Norway is now underway.

Fenja is Neptune Energy’s first operated development project on the Norwegian Shelf and is estimated to contain 97 million barrels of oil equivalent. The subsea field will deliver around 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day at plateau, according to Neptune Energy, which expects production to start at the project in the fourth quarter of next year.

Fenja will be developed as a tie-back to the Njord-A platform. The development plan combines two subsea templates with six wells, including three oil producers, two water injectors and one gas injector.

“Sunday’s drilling start-up represents an important milestone in the project,” Neptune Energy’s Director of Projects and Engineering in Norway, Erik Oppedal, said in a company statement.

“The aim of these first geo-pilots is to gain a better understanding of the reservoir and to optimize the location of the production wells,” he added.

“As our first operated development in the Norwegian North Sea, Fenja is an exciting project for Neptune and underlines the importance of the region to our geographically-diverse business,” the Neptune Energy representative continued.

Neptune Energy holds a 30 percent operated interest in Fenja, with Var Energi holding a 45 percent stake, Suncor holding a 17.5 percent interest and DNO holding a 7.5 percent share.

Based on operated production, Neptune Energy is the fifth largest producer on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, according to its website. The business, which was set up in 2015, describes itself as an international independent exploration and production company with a regional focus on the North Sea, North Africa and Asia Pacific.

Neptune Energy recently revealed that two “important” hydrocarbon discoveries had been made in northwestern Germany. Several other discoveries were announced by the company last month.

