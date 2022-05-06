Neptune Secures Renewable Power Supply For German Assets
Independent global E&P company, Neptune Energy, has made further moves towards reducing carbon emissions from its operated assets. In its latest deal, Neptune secured new renewable electricity supplies for its operated assets in Germany, reducing emissions by more than 11,000 tons of CO2 per year, a 40 percent reduction in the company’s scope two emissions in the country.
Reducing emissions in the production of oil and gas is a key part of Neptune’s lower carbon strategy. In addition to using electricity from renewable energy to power its onshore assets in Germany, Neptune uses electricity from shore at its operated Gjøa field in Norway and its Q13a-A platform in the Netherlands.
Using electrical power from shore at these sites led to a reduction of an estimated 226,000 tons of CO2 emissions in 2021.
“Electrification plays a critical role in our decarbonization strategy. By the end of 2022, more than 35 kboepd of Neptune’s net annual production will be electrified,” says Neptune Energy’s Director of Global Operations & Electrification, Mungo McLeish.
“With further electrification projects planned in Norway, we aim to have around 50 kboepd electrified by 2027 and will continue to investigate opportunities to electrify assets within our portfolio.”
Under the new supply agreement in Germany, a Certificate of Origin has been issued to Neptune, guaranteeing electricity is provided from renewable energy sources.
Neptune Energy’s production was at 130,000 net barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2021 and 2P reserves on December 31, 2021, were at 604 million barrels of oil equivalent. Neptune Energy aims to store more carbon than is emitted from its operations and the use of its sold products by 2030.
