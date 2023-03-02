Neptune Joins Initiative for Transparent Information Reporting

The Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative has got a new name among its ranks with the independent global E&P company Neptune Energy signing up. The initiative is designed to improve accountability for the revenues paid and received for a country’s oil and, gas and mineral resources.

By endorsing the initiative, companies commit to transparently reporting information about their operations in EITI-supporting countries, helping inform policymakers and raising governance standards, Neptune Energy noted in its statement.

“We are proud to help uphold the EITI’s goal of strengthening public awareness of how countries’ natural resources are managed,” Neptune Energy’s Head of ESG, Kate Niblock, said. “Paying taxes is an important part of the socioeconomic contributions that we make in the countries where we work in Europe, North Africa and Asia Pacific, and our support reflects our commitment to transparency and open reporting of information.”

“We welcome Neptune Energy to the EITI community. By committing to the Expectations for EITI supporting companies, Neptune Energy will have the opportunity to learn from and set international best practices on corporate transparency and accountability,” Mark Robinson, EITI Executive Director, added.

Neptune further said that becoming a formal supporting company builds on its existing commitments to transparent tax disclosure, under which the company reports payments to governments on a country-by-country and project basis, in keeping with the UK’s national reporting regulations.

The EITI was formed in London in June 2003. The initiative is supported by a diverse group of stakeholders who are committed to promoting extractive sector transparency. This includes companies, supporting governments and institutions, and international civil society organizations. EITI said that supporting companies and countries contribute financially to the international management of the organization.

