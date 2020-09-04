Neptune Installing Longest Heated Production Pipeline

Neptune Energy has begun installing the world's longest heated subsea production pipeline in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea.

Neptune Energy has announced that it has begun installing the world’s longest heated subsea production pipeline in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea.

Just over 5.5 miles of the pipeline has already been fitted and tested as part of the first phase of the project. Once completed, the 22 mile electrically trace-heated (ETH) pipe-in-pipe solution, which was developed and qualified through a collaborative approach with TechnipFMC, will transport oil from the Neptune Energy operated Fenja field to the Njord A platform.

“The installation and testing of the ETH pipe is a great technical achievement, as well as a milestone in the development of the Fenja field,” Neptune Energy’s director of projects and engineering in Norway, Erik Oppedal, said in a company statement.

“Norway is an important part of our geographically-diverse portfolio and this is an excellent example of Neptune Energy’s commitment to investing in the region and adopting advanced technologies to overcome challenges,” he added.

Stale Ryggvik, TechnipFMC’s project director, said “TechnipFMC is delighted that the extensive qualification program for the ETH pipe-in-pipe for Fenja has been successfully completed, and that the first section of the pipe has been installed on the seabed”.

“This technology step change has been made possible by the extraordinary effort of TechnipFMC and excellent cooperation with Neptune Energy,” Ryggvik added.

“It will unlock possibilities to develop future projects with difficult reservoir properties. We are looking forward to continuing the project and completing the installation in 2021,” the TechnipFMC representative continued.

Neptune describes itself as one of Europe's largest independent exploration and production companies. Established back in 2015, the business has a regional focus on the North Sea, North Africa and Asia Pacific, according to its website, which highlights that the company has an average daily production of 144,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com