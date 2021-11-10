Neptune Gets OGMP Gold Standard Status

To achieve Gold Standard, companies are required to outline a credible and clear path to reduce methane emissions by 45 percent or more and to report their progress annually.

Neptune Energy announced Tuesday that it has been awarded Gold Standard status by the Oil & Gas Methane Partnership (OGMP) in recognition of setting ambitious targets and establishing credible plans to reach net zero methane intensity by 2030.

To achieve Gold Standard, companies are required to outline a credible and clear path to reduce methane emissions by 45 percent or more and to report their progress annually, Neptune Energy noted. The company also highlighted that its Gold Standard achievement was featured in the United Nations inaugural International Methane Emissions Observatory (IMEO) report.

Neptune Energy stated that the importance of tackling methane emissions is a major focus at COP26 in Glasgow and added that the IMEO will play an integral role in the Global Methane Pledge by establishing a global public record of trusted and transparent methane emissions.

“Emissions reduction is an area in which Neptune is demonstrating leadership through our actions,” Neptune Energy’s vice president of Europe operations, Pete Jones, said in a company statement.

“We already have one of the lowest methane intensities in the sector, at 0.01 percent, compared with the industry average of 0.23 percent, and want to go further, with a target of net zero methane emissions by 2030,” he added in the statement.

“The OGMP’s recognition of the clear plans we’ve developed to reduce operational methane emissions and to transparent reporting is most welcome and enables us to support the work of the IMEO and the objectives of the Global Methane Pledge,” Jones went on to say.

Earlier this month, Neptune Energy announced the completion of a “first of its kind” collaboration with Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) to measure methane emissions on a working UK offshore platform using advanced drone technologies. Fixed wing and rotary drones equipped with methane-sensing equipment were deployed for the study on the Neptune-operated Cygnus gas production facility in the UK Southern North Sea. The results of the study will be published in a scientific peer-reviewed paper in 2022.

In October, Neptune Energy announced its endorsement of the World Bank’s Zero Routine Flaring by 2030 initiative. Back in August, the company revealed that it had been awarded silver medal status from the environment, social and governance (ESG) ratings organization, EcoVadis. The upgrade places Neptune in the top 25 percent of all 75,000 global organizations assessed by EcoVadis, Neptune Energy noted.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com