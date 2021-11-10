Neptune Gets OGMP Gold Standard Status
Neptune Energy announced Tuesday that it has been awarded Gold Standard status by the Oil & Gas Methane Partnership (OGMP) in recognition of setting ambitious targets and establishing credible plans to reach net zero methane intensity by 2030.
To achieve Gold Standard, companies are required to outline a credible and clear path to reduce methane emissions by 45 percent or more and to report their progress annually, Neptune Energy noted. The company also highlighted that its Gold Standard achievement was featured in the United Nations inaugural International Methane Emissions Observatory (IMEO) report.
Neptune Energy stated that the importance of tackling methane emissions is a major focus at COP26 in Glasgow and added that the IMEO will play an integral role in the Global Methane Pledge by establishing a global public record of trusted and transparent methane emissions.
“Emissions reduction is an area in which Neptune is demonstrating leadership through our actions,” Neptune Energy’s vice president of Europe operations, Pete Jones, said in a company statement.
“We already have one of the lowest methane intensities in the sector, at 0.01 percent, compared with the industry average of 0.23 percent, and want to go further, with a target of net zero methane emissions by 2030,” he added in the statement.
“The OGMP’s recognition of the clear plans we’ve developed to reduce operational methane emissions and to transparent reporting is most welcome and enables us to support the work of the IMEO and the objectives of the Global Methane Pledge,” Jones went on to say.
Earlier this month, Neptune Energy announced the completion of a “first of its kind” collaboration with Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) to measure methane emissions on a working UK offshore platform using advanced drone technologies. Fixed wing and rotary drones equipped with methane-sensing equipment were deployed for the study on the Neptune-operated Cygnus gas production facility in the UK Southern North Sea. The results of the study will be published in a scientific peer-reviewed paper in 2022.
In October, Neptune Energy announced its endorsement of the World Bank’s Zero Routine Flaring by 2030 initiative. Back in August, the company revealed that it had been awarded silver medal status from the environment, social and governance (ESG) ratings organization, EcoVadis. The upgrade places Neptune in the top 25 percent of all 75,000 global organizations assessed by EcoVadis, Neptune Energy noted.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Maersk Drilling Merging With Noble Corporation
- USA EIA Releases Latest Oil Price Forecast
- Aquaterra To Work On Conversion Of BW Energy Jack-Up Rig
- White House Not Considering Enbridge Pipeline Shutdown
- Neptune Gets OGMP Gold Standard Status
- Cairn Becomes Operator Of Five Deltic SNS Licenses
- Biden Urges Net Zero Aviation by 2050
- Equinor Awards Wisting FPSO FEED To Aker Solutions
- USA Funds Tech Turning Buildings into Carbon Storage
- Majors Need 4 More Years to Surpass Pre-Covid Payouts
- Pioneer Announces $3.25B Permian Deal
- Traders Waffle Back and Forth on Conflicting Signals
- Top Headlines: Shell CEO Talks Shell Break Up at Web Summit and More
- Guyana Auctioning New Offshore Blocks By Q3 of 2022
- COP Produces Pact to End Fossil Fuel Funding
- OPEC+ Set for Geopolitical Showdown
- USA Has Arsenal of Tools to Battle High Oil Prices
- Airlines Act as If $80 Oil Is Heading Higher
- Biden Quest for Oil Relief Turns to Tuesday Data
- Look For Continued Pacing Towards $100 Oil
- First Fully Automated Land Rig Drills First Well
- Iran News Sends Oil Prices Lower
- Saudis Launch First Offshore Oil Platform Inspired Tourism Project
- Schlumberger Sees $Multibillion Global Revenue in 3Q
- Maersk Rig Drilling World Record Well Offshore Angola
- Canadian Oil Collapses at Cushing
- USA EIA Bumps Up Oil Price Forecast
- Shell Announces New Directors
- Valaris Drillship Coming Out Of Lay-Up For Petrobras
- Top Headlines: Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids and More