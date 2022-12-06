Neptune Finds Oil in Calypso Prospect
Oil and gas company Neptune Energy and its license partners have made a new discovery at the Calypso exploration well in the Norwegian Sea.
Preliminary estimates are between 1– 3.5 million standard cubic meters of recoverable oil equivalents, corresponding to 6–22 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe).
Neptune stated that Calypso was the company’s third discovery in six months on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.
“We actively explore in areas close to existing infrastructure. These near-field discoveries allow for low cost and low carbon developments. Initial analysis of Calypso indicates commercial potential. Together with our partners in the Calypso license we will now study options to effectively develop the discovery using nearby infrastructure,” Managing Director for Neptune Energy in Norway and the UK Odin Estensen said
The Calypso discovery is located within one of Neptune’s core areas, 14 kilometers north-west of the Draugen field and 22 kilometers north-east of the Njord A platform.
Well 6407/8-8S was drilled to a vertical depth of 3,496 meters and encountered an estimated 8-meter thick gas column and 30-metre thick oil column in a 131-metre thick Garn Formation sandstone reservoir, of good to very good quality.
Calypso was drilled by the Deepsea Yantai, a semi-submersible rig owned by CIMC and operated by Odfjell Drilling.
It is worth noting that Neptune Energy is the operator with a 30 percent stake while its partners are OKEA, Pandion Energy, and Vår Energi with 30, 20, and 20 percent stakes, respectively.
