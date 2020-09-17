Neptune Extends CHC Contract

Neptune Energy has extended its contract with CHC Helicopters covering the Dutch sector of the North Sea for a further two years. Photo credit - CHC Helicopters.

Neptune Energy has announced that it has extended its contract with CHC Helicopters covering the Dutch sector of the North Sea for a further two years.

The deal will see CHC continue to conduct all helicopter flight transfers for personnel to and from Neptune’s 29 offshore platforms in the Dutch sector.

“As the largest offshore gas producer in the Netherlands, a great number of CHC’s flights have our colleagues onboard,” Lex de Groot, the managing director of Neptune Energy in the Netherlands, said in a company statement which was sent to Rigzone on Wednesday.

“They commute via helicopter to their work and back home and it is therefore crucial to be able to provide the highest standards of safety and service for their transport,” he added in the statement.

“CHC is known for their drive to improve their operations and services, and our partnership is based on working together to further optimize planning and offshore routes,” de Groot went on to say.

Commenting on the deal, CHC EMEA Regional Director, Mark Abbey, said, “we are delighted to continue partnering with Neptune to execute their service safely and with outstanding efficiency and levels of customer service”.

“We also look forward to building on our existing partnership,” the CHC director added.

From its base at Den Helder Airport, CHC conducts approximately 3,500 flight hours each year for Neptune’s offshore teams. In addition to working in the Dutch sector, CHC also provides helicopter transport services for Neptune’s offshore teams in the UK, traveling to and from the Neptune-operated Cygnus platform in the Southern North Sea.

Neptune Energy is the largest gas and oil producer in the Dutch sector of the North Sea, according to its website, which outlines that the company operates 32 production licenses in the Netherlands. The group’s average daily production in the country currently stands at over 21,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, its website highlights.

Neptune Energy describes itself as an independent global exploration and production company with operations across the North Sea, North Africa and Asia Pacific. The business has been active in the Netherlands since 1964, its site notes.

