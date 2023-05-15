Neptune Energy's Profit Plummets

Neptune Energy has posted a net profit of $205.9 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Neptune Energy has seen its net profit in the first quarter of the year slip, however, the company remains positive with imminent production growth. The company posted a net profit of $205.9 million, down from $493.6 million in the first quarter last year.

In its quarterly report, the company noted it was a robust financial performance, despite lower commodity prices and inflationary pressures in its cost base.

“Post-tax operating cash flow in the period fell to $347.5 million, compared with $741.3 million in the first quarter of 2022, mainly as a result of lower realized prices and an increase in cash taxes,” the report reads.

In the first quarter of 2023, Neptune invested $121.8 million in development capex (including Touat), mainly in its development projects in Norway and the UK.

“Neptune delivered a good operational and financial performance in the first quarter, with higher production and improvements in health and safety. Project start-ups are expected to drive further production growth as we progress through the year, including from the Neptune-operated Fenja and Seagull developments,” said Pete Jones, Chief Executive Officer.

“Our new energy strategy continues to develop, with good progress in the first quarter as we mature our existing opportunities and target important milestones in the second quarter. Our strong ESG performance and disclosure was again recognized by Sustainalytics awarding us an industry leading ESG rating and ranking us in the top 3 percent of all oil and gas producers,” he said.

Neptune said its first quarter 2023 production averaged 142.1 kboepd, 6.3 percent higher than the comparable period in 2022 due mainly to the contribution from Snøhvit (Norway), following the restart of operations in June 2022, start-up of Njord and higher production from Duva (Norway) and Merakes (Indonesia). During the period, new development wells came onstream at Rӧmerberg (Germany) and Cygnus (UK).

Production in the first quarter of 2022 included volumes from non-core assets sold in Norway and gas sales from Altmark (Germany). The Altmark field was converted to power generation sales in April 2022, but at lower equivalent rates, the report reads.

Production efficiency at Neptune’s operated assets was 86 percent in the period, reflecting a strong performance in Norway offset by lower production availability in the UK, the report noted. Production efficiency in the UK was impacted by planned operations to tie in the new Cygnus wells, compressor stability issues and blend shortages, the report added.

“We expect production to increase materially in the second quarter, reflecting a full quarter’s contribution from Njord and start-up of Hyme, Bauge and Fenja,” the company said.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com