Neptune Energy Wraps Up Fenja Drilling Campaign
Oil and gas company Neptune Energy has completed the drilling of four development wells on the operated Fenja field in the Norwegian Sea, in preparation for production start-up.
Neptune Energy said that the wrap-up of the drilling campaign marked an important milestone in the development of Fenja, scheduled to come on stream in the first quarter of 2023 and produce approximately 28,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) at plateau. The wells were drilled by the Deepsea Yantai, a semi-submersible rig, operated by Odfjell Drilling.
Operated by Neptune Energy, the Fenja development consists of two subsea templates tied back to the Njord A platform via a production pipeline, water and gas injection pipelines, and an umbilical. The wells consist of two oil producers, one water injector, and a gas injector. The gas injector will be converted to a gas producer towards the end of field life.
“The completion of the drilling campaign on the Fenja field represents the final step of the development project and we are now ready for production start-up. This region of the Norwegian Sea is a strategically important growth area for Neptune, with high prospectivity,” Neptune Energy’s Director of Projects and Engineering in Norway Erik Oppedal said.
Neptune added that Equinor, on behalf of the company, successfully pulled in the Fenja risers and dynamic umbilical to the host platform Njord A earlier this summer. Njord A is now back on the field.
Njord production was temporarily stopped in 2016 so that Equinor can upgrade the Njord A platform and Njord Bravo storage vessel. The platform was prepared to bring the nearby Bauge and Fenja fields on stream. Its upgrades were completed earlier this year and Njord A was delivered to Equinor earlier this year.
“Final tie-in activities will be completed shortly, and all subsea facilities are ready. Fenja has been developed with an electrically trace-heated pipe-in-pipe solution that will transport oil from the Fenja field to the Njord A platform. At 23 miles, it is the world’s longest electrically trace-heated subsea production pipeline.
As for the field, Fenja is situated at a water depth of 1,065 feet, around 22 miles southwest of the Equinor-operated Njord A platform. Neptune holds a 22.5 percent owner share in Njord A which is located 75 miles north of Kristiansund.
As for Fenja, Neptune Energy is the operator of the field with a 30 percent ownership stake. Vår Energi, Suncor Energy, and DNO are the three remaining partners which hold 45, 17.5, and 7.5 percent stakes, respectively.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
Editor | Rigzone
