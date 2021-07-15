Neptune Energy Uses Gaming Tech to Digitize Wells
Neptune Energy announced Thursday the digitalization of its portfolio of subsea wells in Norway, using a data visualization platform based on 3D gaming technology, to enhance drilling and production efficiency and reduce time and costs.
The new digital twins of the company’s wells were developed in collaboration with InformatiQ, whose GeologiQ cloud-based software combined raw exploration and production data in 3D and 2D environments and used 3D gaming technology to enable Neptune Energy to visualize historical and live data.
This latest digital development for Neptune Energy follows the company’s creation of digital twins of several of its operated platforms in the Norwegian, UK, and Dutch sectors of the North Sea, which enables offshore site inspections and maintenance planning to be carried out onshore. The company has also implemented virtual reality technology, originally developed to train astronauts traveling to the International Space Station, on its operated Gjøa platform.
“By digitalizing all subsea wells within our Norwegian portfolio we have greatly improved our ability to plan interventions, monitor drilling and production operations in real-time and gain better understanding of the wells’ history,” Neptune Energy’s director of drilling and wells for Norway, Thor Andre Løvoll, said in a company statement.
“Investing in innovations such as these improves efficiency by enhancing communication, interaction and decision making across our business,” he added.
The company’s chief information officer, Kaveh Pourteymour, said, “the goal of our digitalization strategy at Neptune is simple; it’s how, through technology and digitization, we can support production efficiency and growth”.
“By applying technologies smartly, we can maximize efficiencies and reduce waste in every area of our business,” Pourteymour added.
Neptune Energy is an independent global exploration and production company with operations across the North Sea, North Africa, and Asia Pacific. The business had production of 142,000 net barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020.
