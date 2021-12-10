Neptune Energy To Get New CEO From January 2022
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Neptune Energy has decided to retire from the role and the company’s Board on December 31, 2021.
Neptune Energy said that its CEO Jim House has decided to retire and that Pete Jones, Neptune’s current VP of Operations in Europe would be the next CEO and Board member from January 1, 2022.
House leaves Neptune after four years, having played a formative role in building the business following its acquisition of Engie E&P International, overseeing significant improvements in safety, operational efficiency, and reserves and resources.
Jones joined Neptune in August 2018 as Managing Director for the UK, before taking up the role of VP of Operations in Europe in October 2019. He has more than 25 years of experience in the upstream sector, including as a Managing Director of TAQA Europe and a UK Managing Director and Regional Vice President of Marathon Oil.
During his tenure, Pete has transformed the Netherlands and Germany businesses and delivered organic and inorganic growth in Norway and the UK. He also drove an improvement in safety culture, while improving production efficiency.
During 2015 and 2016, Pete was on the Board of Oil & Gas UK and a member of the Energy Jobs Taskforce.
“On behalf of the Board, I would like to pay tribute to the outstanding contribution that Jim has made in building Neptune on such solid foundations. He has played a formative role in delivering the growth potential we now enjoy,” Neptune Executive Chairman, Sam Laidlaw, said.
“Pete brings a wealth of experience and energy as we enter a period of growth in both production and new energy opportunities. I look forward to working with him to deliver the next chapter of Neptune’s growth,” he added.
“I am immensely proud of what Neptune has achieved in the last four years. We have created an excellent team and a leading portfolio that has solid foundations upon which to deliver our ambitious growth plans. I am delighted to now hand the baton to Pete to drive Neptune even further forward as we meet the challenges of securing vital energy supplies through the energy transition,” House stated.
“Neptune would not be the business it is today without Jim’s drive, determination and guidance. I am excited by the opportunities Neptune has as a result and look forward to working with the team to realize them. Neptune was set up for the energy transition and I am excited by our pipeline of lower carbon developments that will see us play an increasingly important role,” Jones said.
