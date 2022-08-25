Neptune Energy Starts Work On 10th Cygnus Well
Oil and gas company Neptune Energy has begun an infill drilling campaign at its operated Cygnus gas field in the southern North Sea.
Neptune Energy said that the drilling campaign has the potential to unlock enough gas to heat an additional 200,000 UK homes per year from this winter.
Upon completion of the 10th well on the field in the fourth quarter of this year, the Cygnus gas facility will be capable of producing enough gas for approximately 2 million UK households.
Cygnus is an important component of the UK North Sea’s energy infrastructure and has one of the lowest carbon intensities on the UKCS, at around 4 pounds of CO2/boe.
“The 10th well is part of the existing Cygnus field development plan and will support additional supplies of much-needed low carbon gas for UK households from this winter.”
“Domestic production has a crucial role in supporting UK energy security and Neptune has been working hard to incrementally increase natural gas supplies from its operated assets, including from Cygnus in the UK and from Gjøa in Norway, which is exported via the FLAGS pipeline to the St. Fergus Gas Terminal in the North-East of Scotland,” Neptune Energy’s UK Country Director, Alan Muirhead, said.
The drilling operation is being carried out by Borr Drilling’s Prospector jack-up rig, equipped with technologies that reduce carbon and nitrogen emissions from drilling by up to 95 percent, and particle matter emissions by more than 85 percent.
Cygnus is operated by Neptune Energy which owns a 38.75 percent stake in the field. Its only partner is Spirit Energy which owns the remaining 61.25 percent.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
