Neptune Energy Starts Final Drilling On Fenja Project

Oil and gas company Neptune Energy has begun the drilling of four production wells on the Fenja field in the Norwegian Sea.

Neptune said that the wells were being drilled by the Odfjell Drilling-operated semi-submersible rig Deepsea Yantai.

Operated by Neptune Energy, the Fenja development consists of two subsea templates tied back to the Njord A platform via a production pipeline, water and gas injection pipelines, and an umbilical.

The wells are planned as two oil producers, one water injector, and a gas injector. The gas injector will be converted to a gas producer towards the end of field life.

“This is the final phase of the Fenja development project which is located in a strategically important growth area for the business, with several other interesting prospects nearby. Norway is an important part of Neptune’s geographically diverse portfolio and this is an excellent example of the company’s commitment to investing in the region,” Neptune Energy’s Director of Projects and Engineering in Norway Erik Oppedal stated.

The Deepsea Yantai will now drill into the reservoir sections, install the lower completions and execute well clean-up activities. The drilling work is estimated to take around 160 days.

Fenja is scheduled to come online in the first half of 2023 and will produce approximately 28,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day at plateau.

It is worth reminding that Neptune announced the safe and successful installation and testing of the electrically trace-heated (ETH) pipe-in-pipe solution earlier this year. It will transport oil from the Fenja field to the Njord A platform. At 23 miles, it is the world’s longest ETH subsea production pipeline.

The Fenja oil and gas field is situated at a water depth of 1,060 feet around 22 miles southwest of the Equinor-operated Njord A platform which will receive the Fenja fluids. Neptune holds a 22.5 percent share in Njord A which is located 75 miles north of Kristiansund.

