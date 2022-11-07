Neptune Energy Spuds Norwegian Sea Prospect
Oil and gas company Neptune Energy has started drilling of the Calypso exploration well in the Norwegian Sea.
Neptune Energy said that the exploration well, designated 6407/8-8 S, was being drilled by the Deepsea Yantai, a semi-submersible rig, owned by CIMC and operated by Odfjell Drilling.
The Calypso prospect is located around 9 miles northwest of the Draugen field and some 14 miles northeast of the Njord A platform, within the Neptune-operated PL938 license.
Calypso is positioned within one of Neptune’s core areas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. In the event of a commercial discovery, Calypso could potentially be tied back to existing infrastructure.
“Calypso is an exciting prospect and fits our exploration strategy of focusing on opportunities within core areas and near existing infrastructure,” Neptune Energy’s Director of Subsurface in Norway Steinar Meland stated.
The reservoir target is the middle and lower Jurassic formations and is expected to be reached at a depth of approximately 9,700 feet.
The drilling program comprises a main-bore with an optional side-track, designated 6407/8-8 A, based on the outcome of the exploration well.
Neptune Energy is the operator of the well and holds a 30 percent stake. Partners in well are OKEA (30%), Pandion Energy (20%), and Vår Energi (20%).
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
Writer
