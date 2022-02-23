Neptune Energy Splashes $4MM Into Series Of Cygnus Deals

Neptune Energy has awarded over $4 million in contracts as it looks to maintain high levels of gas production at its Cygnus platforms.

Oil and gas company Neptune Energy has cashed out over $4 million for new deals to support the operations at its Cygnus Alpha and Bravo platforms in the UK Southern North Sea. The company is looking to maintain high levels of gas production from the facility.

The awarded work scopes cover diving support vessel services, helicopter services, and general inspection activities.

The Neptune-operated Cygnus is the biggest natural gas discovery in the southern North Sea in over 30 years and the largest single producing gas field in the UK, typically exporting over 250 million standard cubic feet of gas daily. Cygnus contributes six percent of UK gas demand, supplying energy to the equivalent of 1.5 million UK homes.

Cygnus Alpha consists of three bridge-linked platforms – a wellhead drilling center, a processing and utility unit, and living quarters with a central control room. Cygnus Bravo, an unmanned satellite platform, is approximately 4.3 miles northwest of Cygnus Alpha.

Gas is exported via a 34-mile pipeline. Cygnus connects via the Esmond Transmission System (ETS) pipeline to the gas-treatment terminal at Bacton, Norfolk.

“We are continuing to work with our partners across the supply chain to ensure continued safe and efficient operations at Cygnus, which is strategically important for domestic gas supply to the UK,” said Neptune Energy’s director of operations for the UK, John Moffat.

The series of new support deals follow an extension with Petrofac agreed at the end of last year. Under the two-year contract extension, Petrofac will conduct engineering services for the Cygnus Alpha and Bravo platforms in the UK Southern North Sea. The two-year contract extension came into effect on January 1, 2022.

Petrofac will provide a range of brownfield engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning services for the Cygnus field. It follows the award of a separate, three-year contract extension to the company earlier in 2021, for operations and maintenance support in the UK.

