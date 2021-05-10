Neptune Energy Partners with Mental Health UK

Mental Health UK has announced that Neptune Energy has pledged its support to tackle social issues, including mental health, across the UK and Europe.

Mental Health UK has announced that Neptune Energy has pledged its support to tackle social issues, including mental health, across the UK and Europe.

The charity outlined that Neptune will partner with the organization and fund a project to ensure people living with mental illness in some of the most remote, rural communities can get online and access support services. The charity noted that this particularly impacts older people who may not have access to a smart phone or computer. Neptune will also support Clic - the charity’s peer support website which provides people across the UK with access to community support, 24 hours a day – Mental Health UK revealed.

The charity highlighted that social issues have intensified as a result of the pandemic. It added that the pandemic and resulting economic impacts on individuals, families, and communities have placed renewed focus on companies’ roles in society, and how they can contribute to addressing social inequalities.

“Millions of people across the UK have had to deal with the isolating effects of lockdown during the pandemic,” Brian Dow, the chief executive at Mental Health UK, said in an organization statement.

“But for people who are older and in rural communities this can be a double disadvantage, so we are thrilled to be working with Neptune Energy to help digitally equip, skill up, and give access to online support so that they can stay connected with friends and loved ones,” he added.

Jim House, the chief executive officer at Neptune Energy, said, “mental health and youth unemployment are significant issues that affect the wider communities in which we operate as well as our own employees and their families”.

“The pandemic has led to a massive surge in unemployment. Even before the pandemic, nearly 68 million young people were unemployed globally. We also know that the psychological impacts of Covid-19 have been significant and are likely to have a lasting effect in the years to come, with levels of stress, depression, self-harm, and suicide rates all expected to rise,” he added.

“These social initiatives are about making a difference where we can, and we want to develop mutually beneficial and long-term partnerships that can make a real and meaningful difference to people’s lives,” House went on to say.

If you’re living in the UK and need mental health support, visit Mental Health UK’s website here. To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com