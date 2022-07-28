Neptune Energy Kicks Off Ofelia Well Drilling

Neptune Energy has continued its exploration in the North Sea with the Deepsea Yantai semi-sub starting drilling operations on the Ofelia exploration well.

Oil and gas company, Neptune Energy has started drilling the Ofelia exploration well in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea, some eight miles north of the Gjøa field within the Neptune-operated PL929 License.

The well, 35/6-3 S, is being drilled by the Deepsea Yantai, a semi-submersible rig, owned by CIMC and operated by Odfjell Drilling. The semi-sub has recently completed the drilling of four development wells on the operated Fenja field in the Norwegian Sea, in preparation for production start-up. Fenja is scheduled to come on stream in the first quarter of 2023 and produce approximately 28,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) at plateau.

Neptune Energy added that in the event of a commercial discovery, the Ofelia prospect could be tied back to the Neptune-operated Gjøa platform and produce at less than half the average carbon intensity of Norwegian Continental Shelf fields.

“Ofelia is an interesting prospect and fits our exploration strategy of focusing on opportunities within core areas near existing infrastructure,” said Neptune Energy’s Director of Subsurface in Norway, Steinar Meland. “In case of a discovery, Ofelia could potentially be developed in parallel with Hamlet, resulting in a low cost and carbon efficient development.”

Ofelia is positioned in one of Neptune’s core areas and close to existing infrastructure. The reservoir target is the Lower Cretaceous Agat Formation and is expected to be reached at a depth of approximately 8430 feet.

The drilling program comprises a main-bore (35/6-3 S) with an optional side-track (35/6-3 A) based on the outcome of the exploration well.

Neptune Energy is the operator of the license with a 40 percent share. Partners include Wintershall Dea (20 percent), Lundin Energy Norway (10 percent), Pandion Energy (20 percent), and DNO (10 percent).

