Neptune Energy Kicks Off Ofelia Well Drilling
Oil and gas company, Neptune Energy has started drilling the Ofelia exploration well in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea, some eight miles north of the Gjøa field within the Neptune-operated PL929 License.
The well, 35/6-3 S, is being drilled by the Deepsea Yantai, a semi-submersible rig, owned by CIMC and operated by Odfjell Drilling. The semi-sub has recently completed the drilling of four development wells on the operated Fenja field in the Norwegian Sea, in preparation for production start-up. Fenja is scheduled to come on stream in the first quarter of 2023 and produce approximately 28,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) at plateau.
Neptune Energy added that in the event of a commercial discovery, the Ofelia prospect could be tied back to the Neptune-operated Gjøa platform and produce at less than half the average carbon intensity of Norwegian Continental Shelf fields.
“Ofelia is an interesting prospect and fits our exploration strategy of focusing on opportunities within core areas near existing infrastructure,” said Neptune Energy’s Director of Subsurface in Norway, Steinar Meland. “In case of a discovery, Ofelia could potentially be developed in parallel with Hamlet, resulting in a low cost and carbon efficient development.”
Ofelia is positioned in one of Neptune’s core areas and close to existing infrastructure. The reservoir target is the Lower Cretaceous Agat Formation and is expected to be reached at a depth of approximately 8430 feet.
The drilling program comprises a main-bore (35/6-3 S) with an optional side-track (35/6-3 A) based on the outcome of the exploration well.
Neptune Energy is the operator of the license with a 40 percent share. Partners include Wintershall Dea (20 percent), Lundin Energy Norway (10 percent), Pandion Energy (20 percent), and DNO (10 percent).
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Who Were the Biggest Oil and Gas Consumers in 2021?
- U.S. Crude Oil Exports Add $161 Bn To GDP Since Ban Lift
- Power of the Gas Weapon Is Rapidly Declining
- New EU Taxonomy Makes New Gas Projects Unrealistic
- Oil and Gas Industry Methane Fee Survives in Manchin Spending Deal
- Corpus Christi Breaks Tonnage Records Over Crude, LNG Exports
- Energy Crisis Set to Worsen for South Asia
- Eni Sanctions First Non-Associated Gas Project In Angola
- ADNOC Dishes Out $2B Deals
- Xodus Advising Dutch Government On Aramis CCS Project
- Over A Quarter Of Turbines Installed On Formosa 2 Wind Farm
- Guyana Going Big League With O&G Revenues To Pass $1 Bn In 2022
- American Drivers Grab $3.11-a-Gallon Gas in Mexico
- Brazil, Guyana, Mexico Projects To Offset Declines In Other Areas
- Saudis to Hike Oil Price to Record
- USA EIA Lowers Oil Price Forecasts
- Brage Well Comes Up Dry
- Shell To Stop Paying Prelude FLNG Workers Over Industrial Action
- July USA Gasoline Demand Readings Lower Than Pandemic Era
- Guyana Just Keeps On Giving As Exxon Makes Two More Discoveries
- Citi Warns Oil May Collapse
- Ships Seized in Mariupol
- Oil Prices Hit Levels Not Seen Since April
- Top Headlines: Citi Warns Oil May Collapse and More
- Over A Quarter Of Turbines Installed On Formosa 2 Wind Farm
- Saudis Raise Oil Prices to Near Record
- Who Produced the Most Oil and Gas in 2021?
- Oil Traders in Panic After Russia CPC Terminal Order
- USA Condemns Mortar Attacks on IKR Oil Infrastructure
- USA Diesel and Gasoline Demand Slip