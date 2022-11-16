Neptune Energy Hits Hydrocarbons In Calypso Well Off Norway

Neptune Energy and its license partners have announced that hydrocarbons have been encountered in the Calypso exploration well in the Norwegian Sea.

Oil and gas firm Neptune Energy and its license partners have announced that hydrocarbons have been encountered in the Calypso exploration well in the Norwegian Sea.

Neptune Energy said that after entering the Calypso reservoir, located within the Neptune-operated PL938 license, logs proved the presence of hydrocarbons. Additional data gathering of the reservoir will now be considered.

According to the company, the operations in the reservoir section remain at an early stage and it has yet to be confirmed if commercial volumes are present.

The Calypso prospect is located within one of Neptune’s core areas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, 14 kilometers north-west of the Draugen field and 22 kilometers north-east of the Njord A platform.

To remind, the Calypso exploration well was spudded earlier this month. The reservoir target was the middle and lower Jurassic formations and was reached at a depth of approximately 9,700 feet.

The drilling program comprised a main-bore with an optional side-track, designated 6407/8-8 A, based on the outcome of the exploration well.

Calypso is being drilled by the Deepsea Yantai, a semi-submersible rig owned by CIMC and operated by Odfjell Drilling.

Neptune Energy is the operator of the well and holds a 30 percent stake. Partners in well are OKEA which holds 30 percent stake, Pandion Energy and Vår Energi hold a 20 percent stake each.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com