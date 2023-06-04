Neptune Energy Gets Young Person's Guarantee Employer Status

Neptune Energy has been rewarded for its support of local communities and developing Scotland’s future workforce with the Young Person’s Guarantee employer status.

By supporting the Young Person’s Guarantee initiative, employers work with 16-24 year olds to provide direct employment, apprenticeships, further and higher education support, training and volunteering opportunities, Neptune Energy said in its statement.

The company added that it works with schools throughout the region, showcasing a variety of career paths, as well as highlighting exciting opportunities available within the energy industry. The company has hosted skills workshops, run mock interviews, developed video content and helped develop students’ presentations skills.

“It’s so important we support and mentor all young people as they prepare to enter the world of work. This is particularly important in the energy industry to make sure we’re bringing forward the next generation of scientists, engineers and energy professionals that will drive the transition forward,” Neptune Energy’s UK Country Director, Alan Muirhead, said.

“We need a talented, diverse workforce to be able to continue providing secure, low carbon and affordable energy. The young people we have been supporting continue to impress us with their innovative thinking, and I look forward to welcoming more fresh minds and ideas in the years ahead. It’s an exciting time,” he added.

Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) plays a key role in the delivery of the Young Person’s Guarantee initiative. DYW regional groups help employers use the Young Person's Guarantee scheme effectively to plan, structure and deliver their activities, Neptune Energy notes.

“Congratulations to Neptune Energy for cementing their commitment to the next generation,” said Margo Milne, Director, Developing the Young Workforce North East.

“Our team has been delighted to support Neptune’s partnership activities with Oldmachar Academy and Alford Academy, in addition to their ongoing work to promote STEM learning and careers to young people, showcasing the different roles that young people can have in the energy industry,” Milne added.

“We are excited by the prospect of further partnership projects through the Young Person’s Guarantee,” continued Milne.

Throughout 2023, Neptune said it will continue working with schools and further education providers to help prepare young people for their future careers.

Throughout 2022, Neptune Energy did not only support the young Scottish workforce but also donated funds to help the country’s rough sleepers throughout the past winter.

