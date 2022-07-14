Neptune Energy Gets Gold EcoVadis Medal

Neptune Energy, the independent global E&P company with operations across Europe, North Africa and Asia Pacific, has received gold medal status from the environment, social and governance (ESG) ratings organization, EcoVadis. The score places Neptune in the top 5 percent of all 95,000 global companies assessed by the organization.

EcoVadis assesses companies’ policies, actions and performance disclosures in the areas of environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement.

In its scorecard, EcoVadis highlighted Neptune’s disclosure of emissions data and quantitative targets, which include Neptune’s ambition to store more carbon than is emitted from its operations and the use of its sold products by 2030. It also highlighted Neptune’s strong environmental management practices and comprehensive labor and human rights policies and procedures.

The scorecard recognized Neptune’s commitment to transparent ESG disclosure, stating that “the overall score has increased thanks to the publication of additional sustainability reporting.” It also noted the improvement Neptune made in sustainable procurement, with a “comprehensive policy that integrates commitments, qualitative and quantitative objectives on the management of its sustainable procurement issues,” the company noted in its statement.

The improved score from EcoVadis follows an upgrade by Sustainalytics in April this year, which put Neptune in the top 3 percent of all oil and gas companies rated by the organization.

Founded by Sam Laidlaw, Neptune Energy is backed by CIC and funds advised by Carlyle Group and CVC Capital Partners. The company’s production currently stands at 130,000 net barrels of oil equivalent per day 2P reserves stood at 604 million barrels of oil equivalent at December 31, 2021.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com