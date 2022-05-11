Neptune Energy Earmarks $1 Bn For Net-Zero Goals

Neptune Energy has earmarked $1 billion to invest in UK's energy supplies and to speed up the transition to net-zero.

Neptune Energy has set aside $1 billion to invest over the next five years into securing energy supplies for the UK and to speed up the transition to net zero. Currently, Neptune operated around 11 percent of the UK’s supply from fields in the UK’s Southern North Sea and the Norwegian North Sea.

Neptune Energy is also one of the UK’s lowest carbon producers, with the carbon intensity of its production at 1.7 kg CO2/boe compared with the industry average of 20 kg CO2/boe2. However, following the publication of the Government’s British Energy Security Strategy, the company has decided to accelerate investment to increase the energy supply to the UK.

In the short term, the company doubled gas production from its Duva field in Norway to around 13 kboepd. Infill drilling at Neptune’s operated Cygnus field in the UK will kick off next month, with the 10th well due onstream in October and plans for an 11th well to be brought onstream next year, helping to maintain production from Cygnus and offset the natural decline.

Neptune further believes it could supply even more energy if the UK’s Gas Safety Management Regulations are more closely aligned with European standards.

Investment of around $1 billion in the mid-term with its partners in the new Seagull development (Neptune 35 percent), will add around 50 kboepd of production for the UK from 2023, using existing infrastructure to bring production forward quickly and efficiently.

A further $120 million investment is set for drilling an appraisal well in the second half of this year at the Isabella prospect (Neptune 50 percent) in the Central North Sea. Should it prove economic to develop, Neptune and its partners would invest a further $1 billion to bring the development onstream.

In the next three years, Neptune plans on spending around $300 developing the Gjøa hub in Norway which exports gas to the UK via the St Fergus terminal. As part of its long-term strategy, Neptune has also confirmed its interest in the UK Government’s plans for a new licensing round, focused on its existing assets and core areas in the UK North Sea.

Additionally, Neptune is discussing with the North Sea Transition Authority an application for Pegasus West in the Southern North Sea, which would increase gas production via Cygnus. The company is also looking into opportunities to further invest in the electrification of Cygnus and carbon capture storage and hydrogen projects in the North Sea, supporting delivery of the UK’s net zero targets.

“Securing lower carbon energy supplies is a national priority for the UK and Neptune has an important role to play. The Government’s Energy Security Strategy gives clarity on the key role of the North Sea in providing this security and its importance in the energy transition,” says Pete Jones, CEO of Neptune Energy.

“While the UK represents just 10% of Neptune’s production, it is an important growth area for us, with investment options in the North Sea that will not only increase the UK’s energy security but also support jobs and boost the supply chain,” he said.

In the last three years, Neptune has spent more than $500 million securing energy supplies for the UK – equivalent to $3 for every $1 Neptune has earned in the UK. In addition, the company has spent more than $500 million developing new projects around its Gjøa hub in Norway, which exports gas to the UK via the St Fergus gas terminal.

